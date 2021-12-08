WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira, To Present The Company's Unique NFT Technologies At The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference On December 15

WISe K ey 's CEO , Carlos Moreira , to P resent the Company's U nique NFT Technologies at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 15

Geneva - December 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the InterContinental New York Barclay. WISeKey's main presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET.WISeKey's presentation will focus on the new NFT blockchain technology of its WISe.ART Marketplace showcased during the International Art Week - Art Basel Miami. The WISe.ART Marketplace has received international attention and will gradually include and auction historical art pieces, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items to be auctioned will be benefiting from WISeKey's NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer:This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.