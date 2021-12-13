WISeKey Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Partnership With CISCO With 100 Million Chips Delivered So Far And Announces Opening Of A Second Additional Sourcing To Support Growth

WISeKey celebrates 15 th anniversary of partnership with CISCO with 100 m illion chips delivered so far and announces opening of a second additional sourcing to support growth

Geneva, Switzerland - December 13, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, announces that it is celebrating this year the 15 th anniversary of its supply partnership with CISCO with the delivery of the hundredth million chip and the addition of a second industrial sourcing to support the growth of the business.

WISeKey is celebrating this year the 15 th anniversary of its supply partnership with Cisco. "WISeKey has been a strong partner to Cisco from all aspects: technology, quality and supply flexibility. The relationship started in 2007 and we have since them used more then 100 million WISeKey chips in our product. We value the relationship with the WISeKey executive team," said Marco De Martin, Cisco Global Supplier Management Vice President.

"WISeKey's partnership with Cisco has only grown stronger during the unique circumstances we face together with today's constrained supply chain. We look forward to continued partnership with Cisco, overcoming the challenges of today and taking on those of tomorrow," said Richard Venia, US Sales Director for WISeKey.

