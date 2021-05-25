WISeKey and Parrot strengthen partnership on drone security In the wake of the recent evolutions of drone regulation , t he t wo partners are combining their technology and expertise in digital security to increase security standards in the drone industry...

WISeKey and Parrot strengthen partnership on drone security

In the wake of the recent evolutions of drone regulation , t he t wo partners are combining their technology and expertise in digital security to increase security standards in the drone industry . Their common objective is to bring trust , while a growing number of public and private organizations rely significantly on drone services for their activit ies .

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland - May 2 5 , 202 1 : WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it is strengthening its partnership with Parrot , the leading European drone group. WISeKey will not only be securing Parrot's drones, it is also entering into a new collaboration with Parrot and with a leading cybersecurity certification and audit company. Together they aim at identifying and proposing digital security standards for drones, and globally recognizable evaluation methods that would help users and authorities to easily identify reliable drone solutions from unsafe ones in the future.

The commercial drone market is expected to grow from $4 billion to over $40 billion by 2025. Public safety, security, defense, and inspection professionals represent a growing share of drone users who demand the highest levels of privacy, encryption, and security for their flights. Supply chain partners, citizens, and authorities need to trust drone operation, whether it is about payload transport in urban areas or operation above industrial or nuclear facilities. From a compliance standpoint, on top of GDPR rules protecting data privacy, the latest regulation makes it mandatory for both recreational and professional drones to be remotely identifiable and traceable by authorities. However, the required cybersecurity standards for these communications have not yet been defined

The partners will therefore be collaborating to help define which security features could be implemented at both hardware level and communications to ensure a drone's ID broadcast can be trusted and is only accessible to legitimate viewers, protecting data confidentiality and avoiding impersonation and liability issues.

For more than two decades, WISeKey has been focusing on complying with the most demanding certification standards for its secure hardware and trust services. As an organization, WISeKey operates for many years under tight security procedures and in a trusted environment as imposed by the strict ISO.27001 guidelines. WISeKey secure elements used in Drones are certified by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized digital security levels. These chips are also developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified hardware, another government-grade security certification.

Parrot's range of ANAFI drones offers secure, ultra-compact, rugged, and powerful tools to gain a new vantage point, collect valuable data and improve safety and efficiencies for a variety of sensitive flights. By incorporating WISeKey's certified digital security technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure, Parrot guarantees the security of drone flights and professional users' data.

"The security regulation and compliance landscape of commercial drone operations will soon be a key driver for this fast-growing industry. WISeKey and Parrot are perfectly positioned to contribute actively to shaping its future by demonstrating best practices," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Parrot as we continue our company's mission to secure digital identity, firmware and sensitive data, and extend the applications of our technologies into new markets and growing industries across the globe,"

"As drone use continues to climb exponentially within the professional sector, Parrot understands the immense need for cutting edge cybersecurity standards," said Victor Vuillard, Chief Security Officer/CTO Cybersecurity of Parrot. "We believe this new dimension of our partnership with WISeKey, our security partner, will contribute to deliver peace of mind to all stakeholders whether it is our users, their clients or public authorities."

For more information on Parrot and its ANAFI drones, visit Parrot.com . To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

