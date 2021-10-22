WisdomTree Announces New Q&A Platform For Shareholders Ahead Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

The company will use Say to crowdsource questions from verified shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) - Get WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Report, an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of Say, a shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming third quarter earnings call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its shareholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, starting today, verified shareholders of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE . Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2021.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q3 2021 earnings call webcast scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree's investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $76.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree ® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

