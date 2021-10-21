October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Publish date:

Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.
Author:

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Dec. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Nov. 12, 2021. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Jan. 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on Jan. 14, 2022.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (WEC) - Get WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Report. The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-electric-declares-quarterly-dividends-301405994.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.