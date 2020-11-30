WiSA SoundSend (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that SoundSend, the Association's first branded product, is now available at $179 US MSRP.

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) - Get Report, announced today that SoundSend, the Association's first branded product, is now available at $179 US MSRP. Consumer Electronic brands can now offer audio enthusiasts smart surround sound 5.1 systems hard bundled with SoundSend or co-promote with premium audio speakers or TVs. Due to the expected high demand in its debut, WiSA partners are receiving the first product shipments before it is available in early December for individuals to purchase through Amazon, Newegg and other retailers. Consumers can expect Platin Audio to be the first WiSA member to deliver an all-in-one wireless audio system that includes SoundSend through its Tuned by THX™ Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System™.

"SoundSend opens a broad new market for speaker manufacturers to offer smart surround sound solutions with its low cost and simple setup," said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. "Eliminating the need for A/V consoles, this small, impactful home cinema transmitter now enables the creation of immersive home theater experiences through a simple connection for all Smart TVs, a massive market for SoundSend. In addition, WiSA, with over 60 brand members, now has a significant and growing number of WiSA Certified home cinema speaker solutions. Premium audio brands like Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Bouchard, Harman and System Audio will be able to soft bundle with SoundSend at retail to offer consumers a high fidelity audio experience with a simple two-step connection."

The SoundSend HDMI audio transmitter is designed to make true wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes, without the need of WiFi, to any smart TV with ARC/eARC connections and transmits high-resolution audio automatically to WiSA Certified™ audio speakers for an immersive cinema experience at home. Transmitting high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio for up to eight channels, SoundSend is the Association's first product and offers advanced tuning features including My Zone to create the perfect sweet spot, and decoding capabilities for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos.

SoundSend is branded and distributed by WiSA to ensure broad distribution worldwide for all WiSA members selling speakers. This groundbreaking solution guarantees interoperability for a variety of the world's leading audio brands and further showcases WiSA's commitment to implementing worldwide standards for wireless, high-resolution, multichannel audio.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA ®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

