WiSA Ready™ LG 2021 NanoCell TV (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association comprised of over 70 leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) - Get Report, today announced WiSA Ready™ certification of LG's 2021 OLED and NanoCell TVs further expanding its lineup of existing WiSA Ready™ TV models.

WiSA Ready™ LG 2021 OLED TV (Photo: Business Wire)

LG Electronics continues to lead numerous WiSA member brands, including Hisense, Skyworth, Bang & Olufsen and more who have integrated with WiSA technology for their premium TVs. Whether it be high-quality TVs or speaker systems, LG brings unmatched entertainment straight to any living room and remains a leader in integrating immersive audio connectivity. All WiSA Ready™ LG TVs easily connect to WiSA USB Transmitters, allowing seamless audio and control communication with all WiSA Certified™ speakers.

"LG has consistently led the way with cutting edge TVs that elevate home entertainment," said Tim Alessi, LG USA's senior director of home entertainment product marketing. "We were the first company to offer WiSA compatibility built-into our TVs and are pleased to continue to offer this capability in our new 2021 OLED and NanoCell models to allow consumers to connect wirelessly with their audio systems to create the most immersive viewing experience."

These new LG TV models are designed to sync perfectly with WiSA technology, ensuring seamless speaker synchronization, high-fidelity sound and low-latency through a wide-ranging selection of WiSA Certified™ speakers from well-known brands like Klipsch, Enclave Audio and Axiim, among many others.

"We're excited to see LG Electronics continue to produce TVs with amazing picture quality and additional industry-leading features to enhance cinema-like viewing experiences in the home," said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. "The 2021 OLED and NanoCell models are extraordinary examples of what sets our Association's members apart from other CE brands."

All WiSA Ready™ and WiSA Certified™ components work together to deliver multi-channel, wireless audio capabilities creating concert quality sound for the enjoyment of movies, sports, gaming, streaming and more. The syncing of LG TVs with any WiSA Certified™ speaker takes only minutes for setup and is controlled with the LG TV remote right from the TV's user interface.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

