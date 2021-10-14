Wirex Reveals White Label For Its Hybrid Crypto, Fiat & DeFi Services

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading next-gen payments platform Wirex is white labelling its unique hybrid fiat and crypto services for the first time. The white label solution enables businesses across the fintech, DeFi, banking and crypto industries to benefit from the company's innovative technologically-advanced and compliance-ready products and features.

Following dramatic growth in the crypto and DeFi market over the past year, there has been an astronomical increase in demand for DeFi projects that are integrated with traditional financial infrastructure. With a seven-year track record of payments innovation, Wirex are perfectly positioned to meet this demand. The company has developed a world-class product that allows users to buy, hold, exchange and spend multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies using a single, intuitive platform and debit card. The Wirex platform also offers easy access to DeFi-powered savings features with none of the associated user complexity or cost.

There are few other businesses in the crypto space that are capable of white labelling a combined crypto-and-traditional-currency solution - and with nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries having thoroughly-battle tested Wirex's products and services, a high level of interest in the white label solution has been generated already. The London-based fintech leverages a long-standing reputation for innovation, experience, security and regulatory compliance; their use of next-generation technology recently saw Wirex awarded the FSTech 'Cryptoasset Innovation of the Year' prize.

As both the first company to develop a crypto-enabled debit card and crypto rewards programme and the first crypto-native company to achieve principal membership of Mastercard, Wirex has made its mark on the industry. The fintech is also renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer security, working with trusted partners such as Fireblocks, Chainalysis, ZeroHash and Elliptic. Its knowledgeable and diligent in-house Compliance team endeavours to secure the appropriate licences where they exist - and applies gold-plated regulatory standards where they don't - making the use of Wirex services attractive for businesses seeking hybrid crypto and fiat solutions based on extensive experience, expertise and existing licences.

The crypto-enabled Visa/Mastercard card product allows for instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, providing a real-time rate and seamless user experience. Similarly, Wirex's native WXT token is deeply integrated into the platform, acting as a universal loyalty scheme for customers with up to 2% Cryptoback™ rewards on any purchases made. One of the company's most popular features is X-Accounts, a revolutionary savings tool that allows for DeFi-generated high yield of up to 16% AER interest on both fiat and digital assets. White labelling the X-Accounts represents a huge opportunity for traditional financial institutions and fintechs to give their customers uncomplicated, inexpensive access to DeFi benefits.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, says "We expect there to be a huge demand for this service, as most of the white-label solutions from crypto companies like ours only offer the fiat side. We have always combined best-in-class expertise and technology to enable everyday users to have straightforward access to the benefits of crypto, and with our white labelling solution, we can enable the customers of crypto and DeFi projects, traditional financial banks and institutions, and fintech companies around the world to experience the same."

For further information and to express interest in Wirex's white-label solution, please get in touch via email whitelabel@wirexapp.com

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

