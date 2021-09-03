Wireless LAN Sales Hampered By Supply Constraints In 2Q 2021, According To Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, supply constraints hampered 2Q 2021 sales of several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers which saw lower unit shipments versus the year-ago period.

"Most manufacturers reported double-digit year-over-year order growth during the first and second quarters, while component lead times lengthened. Several manufacturers reported that they were unable to fulfill orders," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "I spent the past couple days searching the Internet for popular models and found many online resellers were out of stock, and some which had stock were charging premium prices, which suggests that 3Q 2021 may be a very interesting quarter," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 2Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

Several manufacturers reported a bounce back from the Hospitality vertical sector. Two companies in particular that specialize in Hospitality applications had notable bounce-backs: Cambium Xirrus and CommScope Ruckus.

Sales to other verticals which have not received significant government funding, such as Retail, have also been rising.

Overall Wireless LAN market sales grew approximately 20 percent versus the year-ago period to just under $2 billion . Growth in China was four times stronger than outside China .

