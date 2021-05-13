Wireless Innovation Forum To Host A Webinar On The Future Of CBRS

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced a free webinar: "We've got PAL, now what? The Future of CBRS," on Thursday, 27 May at 9am PT/ noon ET.

Webinar features industry experts discussing where we are today with CBRS and exploring what the future may hold

General Authorized Access (GAA) for CBRS has been active for over a year now, with more than 140,000 CBRS devices deployed. More recently, the Priority Access License (PAL) auction has concluded and the licenses have been assigned by the FCC. Initial channel allocation has been provided by the Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrators.

With the completion of this last major milestone towards CBRS commercialization, one must wonder "where do we go from here" to fully realize the economic potential of this band. In this webinar, industry experts will explore this question, first by highlighting where we are today with CBRS and then discussing what the future may hold.

Featuring short presentations and a panel discussion moderated by Mark Gibson ( CommScope) with

Matt Mangriotis , Cambium Networks, CBRS Deployment Successes and Challenges

, Masoud Olfat, Federated Wireless, PAL Channel Allocation and Swapping

Max Solondz , Verizon Wireless, PAL Secondary Market Sales and Leasing

, Richard Bernhardt , WISPA, CBRS Markets Moving Forward

, Andrew Clegg , Google, CBRS Release 2 Standards

To learn more, read presenter information and register for free: https://bit.ly/FutureofCBRSWebinar

To learn more about the WInnForum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with a committee: http://www.wirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.wirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, and Thales.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-innovation-forum-to-host-a-webinar-on-the-future-of-cbrs-301291153.html

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum