Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates The FCC On The Close Of A Successful CBRS Priority Access Licence Auction

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on a successful Priority Access License (PAL) auction in the 3.5 GHz band (CBRS). It yielded more than $4.5 billion in proceeds. Auction 105 began on 23 July 2020 and ended 26 September 2020 and offered 22,631 PALs. Each PAL holder may own up to four 10 MHz channel licenses within the band in any license area at any given time.

"This is a great day for wireless," said President of the Forum, John Glossner of Optimum Semiconductor Technologies. "The Forum is proud of the role our members played in the creation of the Spectrum Access System in this band and are optimistic that this same result can be replicated in other bands, making much needed spectrum available to many."

The Forum's Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC) serves as the common industry and government standards development body supporting the advancement of CBRS spectrum sharing technologies. It is based on a three-tier architecture as defined under the FCC Part 96 rules. The SSC developed solutions and standards that encourage the rapid development of the CBRS ecosystem while protecting incumbent operations and benefiting all stakeholders. The Forum is now in the midst of its Release 2 standards. The complete set of CBRS Baseline Standards are available for download here: http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineStandards.

While the initial focus of SSC is CBRS, the WInnForum aims to advance standards for all applicable spectrum bands that can be benefitted. To learn more about the WInnForum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with the SSC, visit http://www.wirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, and Thales.

