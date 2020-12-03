Wireless Innovation Forum Advances Self-Testing Of Enhanced CBRS Features Conformance With Approval Of Several New Specifications

SAS Operators and CBSDs can indicate publicly which enhanced features they support

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today the approval of an updated CBRS Operational and Functional Requirements document, WINNF-TS-1001 Version 1.2, in addition to five other specifications that together provide self-testing conformance information for multiple CBRS enhanced (Release 2) features. In addition, SAS operators and CBSDs will be able to indicate the features they support publicly on the Forum's website (CBSDs: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbsd-features-supported and SAS operators: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/sas-features-supported).

New specifications support devices with a wide range of capabilities while ensuring backward compatibility

"Ericsson applauds the publication of the WInnForum enhanced features (Release 2) technical specifications that support devices with a wide range of capabilities while ensuring backward compatibility with baseline standards (Release 1) certified devices. The new standard introduces a flexible framework that allows each equipment provider to prioritize the introduction of the features which are important to their customers," said Paul Challoner, Vice President of Network Product Solutions, Ericsson North America.

Enhanced (Release 2) specifications include updates to the SAS to SAS and SAS to CBSD protocols to support new features, and a resulting test specification that allows industry to self-certify against requirements that do not impact Part 96. To address backward compatibility with the WInnForum baseline (Release 1) standards, the only mandatory feature for a SAS operator or CBSD is to support the feature capability exchange between SASs and CBSDs.

The WInnForum will be presenting a webinar discussing these new features on 21 January 2021, 8-10am PT/ 11am-1pm ET. More information is available at https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.

The entire package of specifications enabling this exciting development in CBRS includes:

WINNF-TS-1001 CBRS Release 2 Operational and Functional Requirements

WINNF-TS-3002 Extensions to SAS-CBSD Interface Technical Specification (Release 2)

WINNF-TS-3003 Extensions to SAS-SAS Interface Technical Specification (Release 2)

WINNF-TS-4003 CBRS Release 2 NRI Test Specification for SAS as UUT

WINNF-TS-4004 CBRS Release 2 Test Specification CBSD DP as UUT

WINNF-TS-4005 CBRS Release 2 Self-Testing Policy

Reactions from other top industry stakeholders as well as the specifications for free download can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/enhancements-to-baseline-specifications.

Enhanced features supported include:

Enhanced CBSD Group Handling

Principal-Subordinate Single Frequency Group

Interdependent Single Frequency Group

Separable Single Frequency Group

Enhanced Antenna Patterns

CPE-CBSD Indicator

Passive DAS

Additional emerging technologies can be considered in subsequent releases. Development is already underway on further features considered for addition to Release 2 including flexible grants and grant updates, indoor penetration loss measurements, refined propagation modeling, registration enhancements, and support for beamforming.

The complete set of CBRS Baseline (Release 1) Standards can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineStandards.

