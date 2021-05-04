Wireless Innovation Forum 6 GHz Committee Releases Coming Fiscal Year Initiatives And New Web Site

Foundational Operational and Functional Requirements Document to be Available on the New Committee Web Site Within the Quarter

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced next fiscal year goals for its 6 GHz Committee and a new web site ( https://6GHz.WirelessInnovation.org) that will make the resulting reports and specifications easily available.

FY2022 goals for the group, included in the WInnForum's Operations Plan to be released publicly in May and created in collaboration with the 6 GHz Multi-Stakeholder Group and other standards development organizations, are:

Defining:

Interaction with FCC databases



Application of Interference Protection Criteria



Propagation Modeling



Spectrum Availability Determination

Developing a Security Threat Assessment

Creating an AFC Functional Specification

Creating a Test & Certification framework

The approach to the Committee's work will emphasize the technical aspects of sharing while simplifying interfaces and requirements. This is done to advance innovative and competitive sharing approaches and to increase deployment speed of AFC systems.

To date, the Committee has produced four documents, including its newest offering, TR-1008: 6 GHz Incumbent Data Technical Report which explores the Universal Licensing System (ULS) in depth. A video blog on the report is here: http://bit.ly/WInnFTR1008. Currently in ballot is the foundational document for the band detailing the operational and functional requirements under the control of an AFC system, to be publicly available by quarter's end.

The Committee is open to representatives of all member organizations, and trial memberships are available. Non-member observers and subject matter experts may also be invited to participate. To learn more about membership options or to apply for membership, please visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.

About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsor Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-innovation-forum-6-ghz-committee-releases-coming-fiscal-year-initiatives-and-new-web-site-301283735.html

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum