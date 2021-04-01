Wireless Gigabit Market With COVID-19 Impact By Product, Technology, Protocol, End-use And Geography - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Gigabit Market with COVID-19 impact by Product (Display Devices and Network Infrastructure Devices), Technology (SoC and IC Chips), Protocol (802.11ad and 802.11ay), End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless gigabit market size is estimated at USD 19 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 70 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The increasing need for faster data transfer, coupled with the advantages of the 60 GHz frequency band such as unlicensed availability, high-speed data transfer rates, and highly secure and virtually interference-free operations, is expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. However, the short operating range of wireless gigabit products could challenge the adoption of this technology.

COVID-19 has affected the production capacities and financial conditions of the providers of wireless gigabit-enabled devices. The pandemic has resulted in a widespread health crisis, which is adversely affecting the financial markets and economies of countries and end-users. This is expected to lead to an economic downturn and negatively affect the wireless gigabit market in the short term.

The market for network infrastructure devices to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period

Wireless gigabit technology has gained significant importance over the past few years, especially for network infrastructure devices. The market for network infrastructure devices is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Market players such as Netgear, IgniteNet, Ubiquiti Inc., Siklu, and Aruba are offering 60 GHz wireless network infrastructure devices and solutions to grow their client base and business. The need for devices with high data throughput is likely to drive the wireless gigabit market for the network infrastructure devices segment during the forecast period.

The wireless gigabit market in networking end-use to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for the networking segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major reason for this trend is the use of wireless gigabit technology for small cell backhaul applications. The emergence of 60 GHz FWA solutions is expected to eliminate the need for fiber deployments, especially in areas where infrastructure is poor. The rising demand for fiber-grade connectivity globally is expected to create demand for cost-effective FWA infrastructures.

North America to be the largest market for wireless gigabit during the forecast period

North America is one of the leading markets for 60 GHz technology in terms of R&D, network design/development, and the presence of key market players. Many areas in the region lack access to broadband internet. The 60 GHz mmWave technology holds considerable potential and is expected to be used to provide fixed broadband wireless solutions in the region. This is expected to drive the wireless gigabit market in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the global supply chains, resulting in the slow growth of various display devices such as AR/VR headsets and smartphones. However, in North America, the pandemic has not shifted the outlook for FWA solutions significantly. The pandemic has created a demand for replacing the capacity lost in damaged networks and establishing new broadband connections to locations such as temporary hospitals in large convention centers and field hospitals in parks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Wireless Gigabit Market4.2 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Product4.3 Wireless Gigabit Market, by End Use4.4 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Protocol4.5 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Benefits of 60 GHz Frequency Band5.2.1.2 Need for Faster Data Transfer5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Chipset Manufacturing Costs with Development of Complex Embedded Wigig Chipsets5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rapid Growth of Next-Generation Computing Devices5.2.3.2 Use of V-Band Mmwave for Last-Mile Connectivity5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Short Operating Range of Wireless Gigabit Products5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.6 Case Studies5.6.1 Pro-Data Service Installed 60 GHz Wireless Radio5.6.2 Ccs Provides An Ultra-Fast Fwa in Broadband in Soho ( London)5.7 Technology Trends5.7.1 Virtual Reality5.7.2 Wireless Networking5.7.3 Fixed Wireless Access5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Market Regulations

6 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Display Devices6.2.1 Smartphones6.2.1.1 Smartphones Segment is Projected to Dominate Wigig-Enabled Display Devices Market During Forecast Period6.2.2 Laptops & Tablets6.2.2.1 Wireless Gigabit Technology Failed to Witness Adoption in Mass-Market Laptops and Tablets6.2.3 Others6.2.3.1 High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Resistance to Interference Provided by 60 Ghz Wireless Connection Are Expected to be Beneficial for Vr Entertainment Systems6.3 Network Infrastructure Devices6.3.1 Routers & Access Points6.3.1.1 802.11Ad Routers Are Expected to Support Older Standards to Achieve Long-Range Wireless Connectivity6.3.2 Adapters6.3.2.1 Demand for High-Throughput Services Such as High-Resolution 4K Video Streaming, Wireless Docking, Virtual Reality, and Cloud Backup is Expected to Drive Wireless Gigabit-Enabled Adapters Market6.3.3 Backhaul Stations6.3.3.1 60 GHz is Likely to Become An Ideal Solution for 4G/5G Small Cell Backhaul Links Due to Cost-Effectiveness6.3.4 Docking Stations6.3.4.1 Docking Stations Are Likely to Help Transform Laptops and Other Mobile Devices into Fully Functional Workstations

7 Wireless Gigabit Market, by End Use7.1 Introduction7.2 Consumer Electronics7.2.1 Wigig Technology Has Limited Applications in Consumer Electronics7.3 Networking7.3.1 60 GHz Technology is Expected to Gain Widespread Momentum in Networking Applications During Forecast Period7.4 Commercial7.4.1 Wireless Gigabit Technology Can Offer Flexible Connectivity Between Devices and Peripherals in Offices, Classrooms, and Conference Rooms

8 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Protocol8.1 Introduction8.2 Ieee 802.11Ad8.2.1 802.11Ad Offers Advantages Such as High Data Rates, Low Latency, High Capacity, and Better Battery Efficiency8.3 802.11Ay8.3.1 Improved Transmission Rate and Distance Offered by 802.11Ay Are Expected to Improve Performance of Wireless Gigabit Devices

9 Wireless Gigabit Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 System on Chip (Soc)9.2.1 Soc Technology is Being Increasingly Used to Reduce Power Consumption and Improve Overall Performance of Wireless Devices9.2.2 Wigig Socs for Smartphones9.2.2.1 Benefits Associated with Soc Have Driven Their Adoption in Smartphones9.2.3 Wigig Socs for Adapters9.2.3.1 Soc Adapters Have Significant Potential and Are Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities to Market Players9.2.4 Wigig Soc for Backhaul Stations9.2.4.1 60 GHz Frequency Band is Viewed as a Primary Technology of Choice for Small Cell Backhaul9.3 Integrated Circuit Chip (Ic Chip)9.3.1 Majority of Gigabit Ic Manufacturers Are Tapping Ieee 802.11Ad Market Due to Increasing Need for High-Speed Communications

10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.1.1 US to Drive Wireless Gigabit Market in North America10.2.2 Canada10.2.2.1 Canada Holds Significant Opportunities for Wireless Gigabit Market Growth in North America10.2.3 Mexico10.2.3.1 Wireless Gigabit Market in Mexico to Grow at a Slower Pace Than in US and Canada10.3 Europe10.3.1 UK10.3.1.1 UK is Anticipated to Dominate Wireless Gigabit Market in Europe10.3.2 Germany10.3.2.1 Germany is An Attractive Market for Wireless Gigabit Products10.3.3 France10.3.3.1 France is One of the Fastest-Growing Markets for Wireless Gigabit in Europe10.3.4 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 China10.4.1.1 China is the Largest Market for Wireless Gigabit Globally10.4.2 Japan10.4.2.1 Availability of Unlicensed 60 GHz Band in Japan Will Support Market Growth10.4.3 South Korea10.4.3.1 Extensive Research Activities and Strong Semiconductor and Electronics Cluster Are Likely to Drive Wireless Gigabit Market10.4.4 Rest of APAC10.4.4.1 60 GHz Wireless Can Potentially Reduce Costs and Speed Up 5G Small Cells Deployment10.5 Rest of the World (Row)10.5.1 Middle East and Africa10.5.2 South America

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Companies11.3 Market Share Analysis, 202011.4 Company Evaluation Matrix11.4.1 Star11.4.2 Pervasive11.4.3 Emerging Leader11.4.4 Participant11.5 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 202011.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Wireless Gigabit Market: Company Footprint11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated12.1.2 Sivers Semiconductors AB12.1.3 Intel Corporation12.1.4 Peraso Technologies Inc.12.1.5 Tensorcom Inc.12.1.6 STMicroelectronics12.1.7 Broadcom Inc.12.1.8 NXP Semiconductors12.1.9 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 12.1.10 Infineon Technologies Ag 12.1.11 Blu Wireless12.2 Other Key Players12.2.1 Netgear, Inc.12.2.2 Ubiquiti Inc.12.2.3 Siklu Communication Ltd.12.2.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.12.2.5 Socionext Inc.12.2.6 Hisilicon ( Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd.12.2.7 Asustek Computer Inc.12.2.8 Mikrotik12.2.9 Millitronic 12.2.10 Airvine 12.2.11 Lightpointe Communications, Inc. 12.2.12 Pasternack Enterprises Inc 12.2.13 Aruba 12.2.14 Cambridge Communication Systems 12.2.15 Wireless Excellence Limited

13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts13.2 Discussion Guide13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customizations13.5 Related Reports13.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5at0t?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-gigabit-market-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-technology-protocol-end-use-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2026-301260730.html

SOURCE Research and Markets