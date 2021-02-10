Wireless Charging Market With COVID-19 Impact By Implementation, Technology, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market with COVID-19 Impact by Implementation (Transmitters, Receivers), Technology (Magnetic Resonance, Inductive, Radio Frequency), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall wireless charging market is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2021 and 2026. The growth of the wireless charging market is attributed to the rising adoption of wireless technology in consumer electronics; an increase in sales of electric vehicles, and the ability to charge multiple devices. However, compatibility issues restrict the adoption of wireless charging in various industries.

The market for transmitters to grow at higher CAGR during the forecasted period.

Wireless transmitters are used as standalone wireless charging devices, while receivers are built into the electronic devices. Companies manufacturing transmitters are investing heavily to innovate their wireless charger product portfolios. Moreover, the NXP Semiconductor provides a 15W wireless charging IC that offers broad controller functionality to implement a wireless charging transmitter solution. Renesas provides wireless power transmitter ICs for various wireless power applications such as portable charging electronic systems, charging mats and pads, personal computer docks, office furniture, and public facilities. These factors owing to the higher growth of transmitters market during the forecasted period.

The market for the automotive industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Automakers are also heavily investing in the development of electric vehicles, leading to increased sales of these vehicles. Charging is the key concern in the case of electric vehicles. While the wired charging method is generally utilized to charge such vehicles, it comes with drawbacks such as safety concerns in a wet environment as well as messy wires. The increasing number of EVs globally is expected to drive the automotive segment of the wireless charging market by 2026.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the wireless charging market due to the presence of developing countries such as India and China. The region is a major raw material manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications. Moreover, China is considered as one of the biggest manufacturing countries in the world, thereby driving the manufacturing sector in APAC. The China Electricity Council has announced new national standards for wireless electric vehicle charging, which incorporate WiTricity's patented technology. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of wireless charging in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Charging Market3.2 Pre-COVID-193.3 Post-COVID-19 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Overall Wireless Charging Market4.2 Wireless Charging Market, by Implementation4.3 Wireless Charging Market, by Technology4.4 Wireless Charging Market, by Application4.5 Geographic Analysis of Wireless Charging Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Wireless Technology in Consumer Electronics Devices5.2.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles5.2.1.3 Simultaneous Charging of Multiple Devices5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Compatibility Issues Restrict Adoption of Wireless Charging Devices5.2.2.2 Declining Demand for Wireless Chargers due to COVID-195.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Use of Wireless Technology to Charge Warehouse Trucks5.2.3.2 Increasing Efficiency of Wireless Charging Devices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Expensive Infrastructure Needed for Dynamic Charging5.2.4.2 Customer Preference for Traditional Charging Technology5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.6 Case Study5.6.1 Chargifi Ltd. Provides Wireless Charging for Ennismore Workspace5.6.2 Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles for Electrified Transportation Company5.6.3 Charging of Link Transit Buses with Momentum Dynamics Charging Pads5.7 Technology Trends5.7.1 Internet of Things (IoT)5.7.2 Industry 4.05.8 Pricing Analysis5.8.1 Price List of Wireless Chargers5.8.2 Price List of Wireless Charging Components5.9 Trade Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Market Regulations5.11.1 Qi Standard5.11.2 Airfuel Alliance5.11.2.1 Pma (Power Matters Alliance)5.11.3 Iso 15118-205.11.4 Wireless Power Consortium5.11.5 China Gb Standards for Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles5.11.6 Radio Equipment Directive5.11.6.1 En 301 489-1 & -3 (Emc)5.11.6.2 Etsi En 303 417 (Radio) 6 Wireless Charging Market, by Implementation6.1 Introduction6.2 Transmitters6.2.1 Growing Development of Wireless Power Transmission Ics Expected to Drive Market During Forecast Period6.3 Receivers6.3.1 Aftermarket6.3.1.1 Use of Aftermarket Receivers to Charge Smartphones Without Wireless Capability6.3.2 Integrated6.3.2.1 Launch of Integrated Wireless Receivers in Smartphones Expected to Drive Wireless Charging Market 7 Wireless Charging Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Magnetic Resonance7.2.1 Used to Charge Objects with Large Power Requirements7.3 Inductive7.3.1 Adoption of Qi Wireless Charging Based on Inductive Technology by a Large Number of Smartphone Manufacturers7.4 Radio Frequency7.4.1 Generally Used to Charge Small Batteries 8 Wireless Charging Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Automotive8.2.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Expected to Drive Market Growth by 20268.2.1.1 Electric Vehicles8.3 Consumer Electronics8.3.1 Holds Largest Share of Global Wireless Charging Market8.3.1.1 Smartphones and Tablets8.3.1.2 Laptops and Notebooks8.3.1.3 Wearables8.3.1.4 Kitchen Appliances8.3.1.5 Others8.4 Healthcare8.4.1 Growing Availability of Handheld Medical Equipment Expected to Drive Market Growth8.4.1.1 Hearing Aids8.4.1.2 Glucose Monitors8.4.1.3 Smart Glasses8.5 Others8.5.1 Industrial8.5.1.1 Power Tools8.5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cordless Power Tools to Drive Market Growth8.5.1.2 Industrial Vehicles (Drones and Mobile Robots)8.5.1.2.1 High Growth in Autonomous and Commercial Drones8.5.2 Aerospace8.5.2.1 Wireless Charging Eliminates Use of Heavy Batteries in Military Applications8.5.2.1.1 Military Devices8.5.2.1.2 Aircraft 9 Geographic Analysis9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 APAC9.5 Rest of the World 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Top 5 Companies Revenue Analysis10.3 Market Share Analysis, 202010.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 202010.4.1 Star10.4.2 Emerging10.4.3 Pervasive10.4.4 Participant10.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 202010.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Responsive Companies10.5.3 Dynamic Companies10.5.4 Starting Blocks10.6 Wireless Charging Market: Product Footprint10.7 Competitive Situation & Trends 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players: Manufacturers11.1.1 Energizer11.1.2 Samsung11.1.3 Evatran Group11.1.4 Ossia11.1.5 Leggett & Platt11.1.6 Powermat11.2 Key Players: Technology Providers11.2.1 Qualcomm11.2.2 Infineon Technologies11.2.3 Murata Manufacturing11.2.4 Witricity11.2.5 Convenientpower11.2.6 Renesas Electronics11.2.7 Semtech11.2.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated11.3 Other Prominent Players11.3.1 Chargifi Ltd.11.3.2 Wibotic11.3.3 Wiferion GmbH11.3.4 Momentum Wireless Power11.3.5 Powercast11.3.6 Powersphyr11.3.7 Energous11.3.8 Sonic Energy11.3.9 Nucurrent 11.3.10 Zens 11.3.11 Elix Wireless 11.3.12 Wi-Charge 12 Adjacent & Related Markets12.1 Introduction12.2 Limitations12.3 Lithium-Ion Battery, by Type12.4 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-Nmc)12.4.1 High Energy Density Boosts the Demand for Nmc Batteries12.5 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp)12.5.1 High Power Density and Stability Boosts the Adoption of Lfp Batteries12.6 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (Lco)12.6.1 High Energy Density Increases the Demand for Lco Batteries12.7 Lithium Titanate Oxide (Lto)12.7.1 High Stability, Energy and Power Density Expected to Create Demand for Lto Batteries12.8 Lithium Manganese Oxide (Lmo)12.8.1 Cost Factor Boosts the Growth of Lmo Batteries12.9 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)12.9.1 High Energy Density of Nca Batteries Increases Demand in Automotive Industry 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide - Wireless Charging Market13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od86nr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-charging-market-with-covid-19-impact-by-implementation-technology-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301225887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets