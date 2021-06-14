Wipro Enables Zero Cost Transformation With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it is collaborating with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

As enterprises seek to generate value from the cloud, their journey is often hindered by excessive costs, ineffective implementations and slow processes. With Wipro's Zero Cost Transformation, companies can migrate their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with lower cost, shift from a Capital expenditures (CapEx) to Operating expenses (OpEx) model, and benefit from application and infrastructure support provided under a managed-services framework.

Zero Cost Transformation eliminates the challenge of dealing with multiple service providers for cloud migration and support. It also provides a seamless and risk-mitigated migration, as Wipro is an Oracle Managed Service Expertise partner and has increased its Oracle Cloud certifications consultants by 400% in less than three years.

The new offering, delivered in collaboration with Oracle, provides organizations access to best-in-class enterprise security and technology innovation. Built on Wipro's six-step migration methodology and proprietary tools and accelerators, the solution enables a fast and secure migration to OCI with reduced total cost of ownership.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Applications & Data, Wipro Limited said, "As the cloud takes on strategic importance, we are committed to making the transition as easy as possible for organizations worldwide. The launch of the Zero Cost Transformation offering for OCI is a testament to Wipro's partnership approach with customers. We look forward to developing further solutions with Oracle that empower companies to embrace the cloud quickly, effectively, and with an eye toward value."

Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Oraclesaid, "Zero Cost Transformation, a unique offering from Wipro, enables organizations to leverage the power of the cloud to meet rapidly changing market and business needs. We strongly believe that organizations that are invested in the Oracle on-premise landscape and are seeking the opportunities offered by the Oracle Cloud will benefit from this initiative."

Phil Fersht, Founder and CEO, HFS Researchsaid, "There is simply no option but to have a transformation plan to manage data and design processes in the cloud to keep companies operating effectively in the new reality. In this Work-from-Anywhere Economy, our global talent has to come together to create a borderless, completely digital business; this is the true environment for real digital transformation in action. The Wipro/Oracle partnership removes many of the cost, quality and time barriers those companies could experience and is a positive step forward to enable global enterprises to embrace their cloud future."

Note: The Zero Cost Transformation offering is subject to certain terms and conditions.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

