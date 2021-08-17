Wipfli Adds Services For Wealth And Management Industry

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a top 20 consulting and accounting firm, has expanded its offerings to include services for the wealth and asset management industry.

The new industry is headed by Paul Lally, who has more than 31 years of experience in the financial services industry.

"Wipfli understands the unique opportunities and issues independent financial services firms face. A key ingredient in Wipfli's success is our multi-disciplinary approach coupled with our deep knowledge about the unique issues facing wealth management and asset management firms," Lally said.

Wipfli is dedicating more than 150 associates to focus on the wealth and asset management industry practice because leaders saw a need to bring top-tier, holistic solutions to firms.

"Wealth and asset management firms are growing in both size and importance to our economy," said Anna Kooi, financial services practice leader at Wipfli. "Wipfli is in a unique position to help those firms, which are helping fuel economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic."

Industry research shows that digital transformation, people and talent management, transition planning and growth strategies are growing needs for firms — which are all services Wipfli's team excels in, said Brian Blaha, growth leader.

"Wealth and asset management firms are on a great trajectory — and their leaders need solid digital, people and business strategies to support their growth and new client demands," Blaha said.

For more than 90 years, Wipfli has been serving clients with a mission of creating a lasting, positive impact through deep empathy and relationships. The firm currently has more than 84,000 clients and 2,600 associates.

Joining Lally on the leadership team is Kim Blascoe, Ron Niemaszyk, Robert Zondag, Zak Dabbas, Paul Leroue and Kooi.

Business today is more fluid than ever. Helping firms achieve their goals takes imagination, discipline and a process that delivers results today while anticipating tomorrow's demands.

Wipfli provides holistic services that include business optimization, finance and accounting, regulatory compliance, digital services, and talent and change management.

To learn more about our wealth and asset management practice, visit wipfli.com/wam.

Media inquiries: Teresa Schmedding, Public Relations Manager Phone: 312.341.0100 E-mail: teresa.schmedding@wipfli.com

