Wintrust Financial Corporation To Attend Stephens 10th Annual Bank Forum On September 23, 2020

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WTFC) intends to use presentation materials at meetings with analysts or existing or potential investors at the Stephens 10 th Annual Bank Forum to be held virtually on September 23, 2020. The presentation materials may be accessed at Wintrust's website at www.wintrust.com , Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls.

About Wintrust Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

