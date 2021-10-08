Winternitz Set To Conduct Industrial Equipment Auction Of Huge Navistar Research & Technical Center, Located In Melrose Park, IL. 3-Day Auction, 2.2 Million S.f.

MELROSE PARK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers & Appraisers is pleased to announce that they have been retained to auction a wide variety of assets from Navistar, Inc. in Melrose Park, Illinois. Formerly the International Harvester Company, Navistar has been a leading manufacturer of truck and bus engines and bodies since 1986. Due to a recent consolidation, all the assets from their Melrose Park Research and Technical Center have become available for liquidation. This Huge 3-Day Online Only auction will begin on Tuesday October 19 th, 2021 and through Thursday October 21 st 2021. Winternitz has been known for 125 years as one of the nation's most successful industrial liquidation firms and is holding this sale in conjunction with Heritage Global Partners, a leading full-service global auction and asset advisory firm.

With over 3,000 lots, the top-quality assets in this auction includes:

Engine & Chassis Dynamometers

Caterpillar Co-Generation Power Units

Metalworking, Sheet Metal and Woodworking Equipment

CNC Equipment

Forklifts and Rolling Stock

Chillers and Cooling Towers

Machine Shop and Maintenance Equipment

Plant Support Equipment

Office Furniture

Tooling and Parts

And Much More!

This Online Only Auction will be held Tuesday October 19 th 2021 and will continue on Wednesday October 20 th and Thursday October 21 st. Lots will begin to close each day at 9AM CST. If necessary, the auction will continue on Friday October 22 nd. Inspection of all items will be available on Monday October 18 th from 8AM CST - 4PM CST at the Navistar location at 10400 W. North Avenue, Melrose Park, IL 60160.

"This is a Major Event! The Navistar Melrose Park plant has been a famous & historical location since 1941. We are selling thousands of assets from almost every industrial sector, with a focus on Engine & Chassis Test & Support Equipment. The building is approx. 2.2 Million s.f., with 1.5 Million s.f. of Production Floor. If you plan to Inspect, bring your good walking shoes…" said Charles Winternitz, President of Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. "With the offering of so many sought after quality assets," he added, "this auction has something for everyone! We are honored to have been selected by Navistar to oversee this significant project."

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit us online at: http://www.winternitz.com

About WinternitzEver since 1894 when Samuel L. Winternitz auctioned items from the World's Columbian Exhibition in Chicago, Winternitz has been helping clients obtain the highest recovery value in the disposition of their assets. Innovative thinking, dedicated values and depth of experience in in the auction business have made Winternitz a leader in Industrial Auctions and Appraisals.

Contact: Charles Winternitz 320886@email4pr.com 847.272.0440

