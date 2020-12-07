Winter StreamLand on The Roku Channel (Graphic: Business Wire)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the launch of "Winter StreamLand" on The Roku Channel, an initiative designed to deliver easy access to great entertainment and help users to escape, relax and unwind.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - Get Report today announced the launch of "Winter StreamLand" on The Roku Channel, an initiative designed to deliver easy access to great entertainment and help users to escape, relax and unwind. Available in the U.S. starting today, Winter StreamLand features curated collections of thousands of hit movies and TV shows, live TV channels, kids & family entertainment, plus unlocked premium subscriptions content. Additionally, for the first time ever, The Roku Channel is partnering with iHeartRadio to make America's most popular iHeartRadio holiday music stations easily accessible to users of The Roku Channel in the U.S. for free in December.

"We recognize people are at home, navigating through a very different kind of holiday season and we wanted to make it even easier for users to discover more of the content they want," said Sweta Patel, Vice President, Engagement Growth Marketing, Roku. "The Roku Channel is home to a wide variety of amazing content. We're focused on providing our users with programming that meets their entertainment mood. With Winter StreamLand, we're delivering a one-stop destination for users to connect with the entertainment they love through a variety of experiences that are easily accessible from The Roku Channel."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Roku to deliver such a unique video-focused holiday music experience for The Roku Channel," said Jessica Jerrick, EVP of Digital Distribution & Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia. "We realize the holiday season will look different this year, and we hope that this free lineup of iHeartRadio's popular holiday music stations will bring a little magic and cheer to the tens of millions of people who count on The Roku Channel for high-quality entertainment."

Unlocked Premium Entertainment

In December, users can unwind with complete unlocked first seasons of television shows as well as a wide selection of movies, TV episodes and more from Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel for free with no subscription needed. Entire full seasons of select premium shows available free of charge to users during Winter StreamLand include:

"The Affair" ( SHOWTIME® )

) "The Bureau" ( Sundance Now )

) "City on a Hill" ( SHOWTIME )

) "Inspector George Gently" ( Acorn TV )

) "A House Divided" (UMC)

"The L Word: Generation Q" ( SHOWTIME )

) "Ray Donovan" ( SHOWTIME )

) "The Restaurant" ( Sundance Now )

) "The Spanish Princess" Part 1 ( STARZ )

) "Work in Progress" ( SHOWTIME)

A selection of episodes of popular shows and more from partners such as Acorn TV, AMC+, A&E Crime Central, BET+, EPIX, Hallmark Movies Now, KOCOWA, Lifetime Movie Club, Noggin, Pantaya, Qello Concerts by Stingray, SHOWTIME, Shudder, STARZ, Stingray Karaoke, Topic, UP Faith and Family,and Urban Movie Channel (UMC), are also available on The Roku Channel in December.

Free Movies and TV Episodes

From free hit movies, such as "Air Force One," "The Hunger Games" series and "The Rock," to bingeworthy TV like "Army Wives," "Cold Case," "Xena," and more, The Roku Channel has something for everyone. A variety of curated collections will be available to users, spanning topics such as holiday entertainment, blockbuster films, classic television, among others. In addition, users can experience even more great free experiences on The Roku Channel this December such as:

12 Days of Holiday Cheer on Kids & Family: Starting on December 13, Kids & Family on The Roku Channel will debut "12 Days of Holiday Cheer," featuring specially curated collections and popular children's programs including, "Cave Club Series," "Hot Wheels," "Jillian's Mystery Craft Box," "Like Nastya," and many more.

Starting on December 13, Kids & Family on The Roku Channel will debut "12 Days of Holiday Cheer," featuring specially curated collections and popular children's programs including, "Cave Club Series," "Hot Wheels," "Jillian's Mystery Craft Box," "Like Nastya," and many more. The Roku Channel en Español : A new, Spanish language collection will be available to users, giving them quick, easy access to Spanish language movies, TV and live channels.

: A new, Spanish language collection will be available to users, giving them quick, easy access to Spanish language movies, TV and live channels. Live/Linear TV: For users who want to sit back, relax and stream, live/linear TV will be in full effect this December, including movies, music, marathons, and more.

iHeartRadio Holiday Stations on The Roku Channel

For the first time ever, America's most popular iHeartRadio holiday music stations will be easily accessible to users of The Roku Channel. Starting today and running through the new year, users can get into the holiday spirit with timeless stations like iHeartChristmas and iHeartChristmas Classics, or jam to more modern holiday hits on stations such as iHeartChristmas Country, iHeartChristmas R&B and iHeartChristmas Rock. This new integration on The Roku Channel is entirely free and marks the first time iHeartRadio's hit music stations can be enjoyed in a video-focused experience.

Roku continues to be the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed (Kantar, November 2020). As the home for both free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform, The Roku Channel delivers thousands of titles, including free movies and TV episodes. In Q3 2020, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 54 million people.

