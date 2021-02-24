Winter Park Chamber Of Commerce Formally Welcomes Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care was officially welcomed to the community with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce. The 107-unit, resort-style senior living community welcomed its first residents to their newly-constructed home last year in the idyllic neighborhood of Winter Park.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

While the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce presided over the ceremonial welcoming and ribbon-cutting, the Watercrest Chef dazzled with a gorgeous spread of fresh fruits, sweet pastries and savory breakfast fare. Attendees celebrated the momentous event with the Watercrest leadership team and received a take-away gift of homemade indulgences prepared by the Watercrest Chef.

"We are honored to be part of the spectacular Winter Park community and thank the Chamber of Commerce and our community partners for their outstanding support," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "We look forward to growing relationships and welcoming seniors to their new home at Watercrest Winter Park."

Watercrest Winter Park is the second development project partnered between Watercrest and Titan Development. Their first project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed residents in 2019 in Columbia, SC. For more information on Watercrest Winter Park, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

