Winter Fest OC Presents: Night Of Lights OC, A Magical One Mile Holiday Lights And Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience

Immersive Drive-Thru Light Show Beginning December 3rd Features Over One Million Lights, a Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular and More at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC is proud to return this year in presenting Night of Lights OC , a magical and immersive winter wonderland drive-thru experience running this holiday season at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. From the safety of their own vehicles, guests will be guided through a clearly defined mile-long course featuring over one million lights, themed holiday scenery and characters including Santa (through Dec. 23rd), animated light shows and tunnels synchronized to music through a car radio or smartphone, special effects, a Christmas tree lighting spectacular, and more.

"The 6th annual Winter Fest OC is excited to return in a different format in these unprecedented times as the demand from the community has been overwhelming with families looking for alternative ways to still celebrate the holidays," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Night of Lights OC. "Night of Lights OC is an immersive event that allows everyone to safely experience the magic of the season and keep annual holiday traditions alive."

Night of Lights OC begins Thursday, December 3rd and will run every night through January 3rd (excluding Christmas Eve). Entrance begins at 5pm with time sessions available until 10pm (Sunday to Thursday) or 11pm (Friday and Saturday). Santa will make an appearance through December 23rd.

"Night of Lights OC is a must-see holiday experience with a Christmas tree lighting spectacular, including a mile-long drive-thru complete with dazzling and animated lights, plus themed experiences with characters and special effects such as snow fall and bubbles," continued Carlson. "Guests will be transported to a winter wonderland through a Snow Globe, Icicle Playground, Luminary Village, Inside an Ornament and more. Whether it's a family outing, date night, or girls night, Night of Lights OC is sure to bring holiday cheer to all ages."

Pre Order In-Car Holiday Food TreatsHoliday favorite treats are available before you enter the Night of Lights OC experience through a pre-order when purchasing your tickets. Seasonal favorites include hot cocoa, cinnamon sugar donuts, as well as Mom's Bake Shoppe cookie buckets and brownies, tamales, Holiday 'Family 4 Pack' meals, and much more. Food is available to order online by 10am on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

Tickets & PricingEntry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com . Limited reservations are available per time session and guests are encouraged to buy in advance to reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

Early Bird general admission starts at $49.99 per vehicle (up to five people) on select nights. Larger vehicle tickets (six to nine people) start at $69.99 on select nights. Vehicle height is limited to 8 feet or less, due to the light tunnels. Pricing will increase after Early Bird tickets are sold out.

Community Heroes DiscountsEvery Monday, Night of Lights OC will honor local community heroes with a special $5 off coupon for teachers, military personnel, law enforcement, medical workers and firefighters.

December 7th Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification. December 14th Salute to Military and Law Enforcement: Eligible guests can use the code "SERVICE" and bring their relevant Military or Law Enforcement ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Military and Law Enforcement: Eligible guests can use the code "SERVICE" and bring their relevant Military or Law Enforcement ID for onsite verification. December 21st Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification. December 28th Salute to Firefighters: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRE" and bring their relevant Firefighter ID for onsite verification.

For more information, visit WinterFestOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @WinterFestOC.

