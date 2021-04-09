WINT Named To The 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List Of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named WINT to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"Leaks and water damage are significant problems in construction sites, real estate and industry and contribute every year to major costs for repair and remediation, insurance and lost productivity," said Alon Geva, CEO of WINT. "Wasted water also contributes to the global shortage of this critical resource. With WINT's transformative technology, waste can be prevented and leaks can be stopped at the source to help prevent widespread damage before it occurs."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

WINT's systems deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning and signal processing technology to conduct real-time water-flow analysis and identify leaks at their source. By preventing damage from burst pipes and undetected leaks, owners and contractors can avoid costs associated with remediation, repair and increased insurance premiums. Moreover, WINT's advanced solution protects facilities from construction to the project's operational stage. WINT protects facilities from water damage while cutting its ongoing water consumption and waste by 20%-25% to reduce operational expenses and environmental impact.

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors. 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution:64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB InsightsCB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About WINTWINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, Water Intelligence units provide an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities and construction projects looking to eliminate the fear of water-leak disasters and ongoing water waste. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

CB Insights awards@cbinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wint-named-to-the-2021-cb-insights-ai-100-list-of-most-innovative-artificial-intelligence-startups-301265533.html

SOURCE WINT