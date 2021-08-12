Winston & Strawn Expands Real Estate Team With Addition Of Matthew Friedrich To Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn is pleased to announce the addition of Real Estate Partner Matthew Friedrich to the firm's Los Angeles office.

Matthew focuses his practice on joint venture transactions for private equity real estate funds and real estate operators and developers. He has extensive experience with ground-up construction joint ventures and financings, as well as with programmatic and single-asset joint venture transactions. Matthew has handled acquisitions, sales, and financings of all real estate asset types across the United States, including industrial, office, multi-family, mixed-use and retail projects.

"Coming out of the pandemic, the real estate transaction market is more robust than I've ever seen, with an enormous amount of capital that had been sitting on the sidelines now flowing into a high velocity of deals, largely driven by private equity," said Matthew. "I look forward to navigating these opportunities at Winston & Strawn, taking advantage of the combined strength of the firm's real estate and private equity practices covering institutions, operators and developers involved in both debt and equity real estate transactions, and covering a wide swath of the capital stack."

"Following the initial disruption due to the pandemic, the real estate sector has experienced a tremendous amount of capital flowing in from private equity and other capital markets providers," said Eva Davis, Managing Partner of Winston's Los Angeles office. "There has also been a flight to quality—both in terms of where clients choose to invest and where they seek out legal expertise. Matthew's experience structuring and negotiating complex and sophisticated real estate joint ventures will significantly strengthen our ability to meet growing client demand."

Matthew's addition to the Los Angeles real estate team is the latest in response to the growing scale and sophistication of real estate transactions in the region, specifically in terms of properties focused on healthcare & life sciences, warehousing, and distribution. Matthew joins recent additions including transactional partners Paul Walker and Bruce Fraser, and litigation partner Liz Walker.

"Matthew can provide expert guidance and clarity to our clients in the post-COVID commercial real estate sector," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His addition to the team in Los Angeles underscores the breadth of our capabilities on the West Coast -- an increasingly important hub for serving the transactional and commercial litigation needs of our clients."

