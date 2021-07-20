Winston & Strawn Adds Restructuring Partner Tim Walsh To New York Office

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Walsh as Global Chair of the Restructuring and Insolvency Practice resident in the firm's New York office.

Tim brings over 30 years of experience advising U.S. and international clients on all aspects of restructuring transactions. He regularly represents debtors in possession, creditors' committees, trustees, secured and unsecured creditors, bondholders, boards of directors, insurance companies, domestic and foreign lenders, and corporate clients in a broad range of bankruptcy matters. He is an experienced bankruptcy litigator, having conducted complex bankruptcy trials and investigations of corporate transactions. Tim also represents parties in out-of-court workouts and purchases of distressed debt and distressed assets.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has generated an unprecedented and sustained level of complexity in terms of corporate restructuring transactions," said Tim. "Winston has exceptional depth in this area, and I look forward to providing clarity and direction to clients as courts continue to reopen and options for creditors and debtors become more available."

Tim has considerable experience in Chapter 11, Chapter 15, 363 sales, insolvency restructurings, and cross-border insolvency representations.

"While many restructuring transactions have been placed on hold due to court backlogs and continued government assistance, there is a critical demand for strategic legal counsel among companies that are distressed," said Jonathan Birenbaum, Managing Partner of Winston's New York office. "Tim is a welcome addition to our restructuring team as we continue to meet this demand."

Winston & Strawn has added 13 corporate partners in six U.S. offices in 2021 to date, bolstering teams in key U.S. markets to meet client demand for a wide range of corporate transactions, including bankruptcy and out of court restructurings, M&A, strategic combinations, SPACs, and deals supporting cross-border trade.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed how corporate restructurings are managed from a legal perspective," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Tim's insight will be essential as we help our clients navigate pathways to stability and growth during this critical period of recovery."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

