Winstanley Architects & Planners Opens Miami Design Workshop Hires Managing Director In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The decision to open a second Design Workshop in Miami came about due to several prominent projects in the Caribbean and Miami that have utilized Winstanley's growing expertise in designing for communities confronted with rising sea levels and the need to creatively solve for resilient development. "I feel like I have the best of both worlds," says Michael Winstanley, AIA AICP referring to his two locations. "They're both thriving regions, but with totally different design opportunities. We're very happy to have been chosen to work on so many important projects in Miami/ Caribbean and in the Northeast."

The firm boasts a wide variety of water-related projects that range from the Old Dominion Boat Club in Alexandria, Virginia, to floating communities along the Potomac River to resorts in the Caribbean, to master plans for water transportation systems. The firm has won numerous awards for its academic portfolio such as American University dining hall and the student center at Boyce College in Louisville, KY. For seventeen years Winstanley has focused his multi-disciplined firm on projects of distinction in multiple project types. A few prestigious projects in Washington, DC include the Global War on Terrorism Memorial , the Whitman Walker Clinic, and the Rosewood Hotel in Georgetown. Miami projects include 60 story residential tower, vacation community in Jamaica and a hotel/apartment building in Wynwood.

Most recently, Winstanley hired his friend and past client, Mike Balaban, to take on the firm's managing director role. "Mike's perfect." Winstanley says with enthusiasm, "With an MBA from the Wharton School and a Master of Architecture from Harvard University, I couldn't have found a better person. And he knows DC development world well from his tenure as the president of Lowe Enterprises Real Estate Group East where he oversaw projects in excess of $1.5 billion of development. Mike has already begun to shape the strategic vision and business plans, oversee operations and management of the multi-office structure. He provides an incredible business backbone allowing the architects to focus on the work. We think our clients will be thrilled to have a guy who understands both sides of the process."

