Winning Streak: NEO LMS Recognized By The 2021 Tech & Learning And SaaS Awards

NEO, the LMS for schools and universities created by CYPHER LEARNING, has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence and the global 2021 SaaS Awards Program.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO , the learning management system (LMS) for schools and universities created by CYPHER LEARNING, has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in the "The Best Tools for Back to School" category and the global 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the "Best SaaS Product for E-Learning" category.

Schools and universities face an uncertain year, with the transition to online and hybrid learning still underway in many parts of the world. That's why Tech & Learning celebrates innovative products that support educational institutions in any learning environment.

Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Group Publisher, said:"Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction."

Additionally, the global SaaS Awards Program aims to represent software innovation and diversity, choosing products that can demonstrate flexibility.

NEO is a powerful learning platform that incorporates all the essential tools schools and universities need to support efficient teaching and learning while delivering a great user experience. The platform provides an indispensable set of features, including content authoring, competency-based learning, gamification, automation, learning paths, adaptive learning, and integrations with the most popular third-party systems to ensure that teaching and learning can continue anytime and anywhere.

James Williams, Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, said: "Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity post-pandemic."

Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, said: "We're thrilled and honored to see NEO recognized once more as an industry-leading edtech solution for educators. In the past year, it has become clear that schools and universities need a solution to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances. Edtech plays an invaluable role in ensuring education continuity, despite the ongoing pandemic. We are happy to help teachers and students across the globe avoid major disruptions by offering a high-quality learning platform."

This year, NEO was also selected as a winner of the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in the "Best Remote/Blended Learning Tool for Higher Education" category and was a finalist for the SIIA CODiE Awards 2021 in the Best LMS solution category.

For more details about NEO and other CYPHER LEARNING products, please visit cypherlearning.com

About CYPHER LEARNING CYPHER LEARNING is a company based in San Francisco that specializes in providing learning platforms to organizations worldwide. CYPHER LEARNING has three products: MATRIX LMS for Businesses, NEO LMS for Schools and Universities, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. The products are used by over 20,000 organizations, support 40+ languages, and have won several awards. CYPHER LEARNING is currently the only company that offers platforms in all major e-learning sectors: academic, corporate, and entrepreneurship.

