Winners Of World Finance's Banking Awards 2021 Announced After Transformative Year

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of radical changes for global markets, World Finance is celebrating the banking institutions that are uniquely placed to tackle the challenge of the post-COVID recovery.

While the vaccine rollout is providing the sector with a light at the end of the tunnel, the pandemic's impact on financial markets will be long lasting. Stimulus packages were put in place to keep economies afloat in COVID's wake, but the removal of these measures is likely to ignite a new set of challenges.

With trillions in banking revenue threatened by the slow economic recovery, the sector's return on investments will not bounce back to pre-COVID levels for years to come. In this environment, only swift and proactive decision making will ensure firms can rebuild their lost capital in the years ahead, and these are the institutions listed in World Finance's Banking Awards 2021.

There are reasons for optimism in the global banking sector, too. The pandemic, for all its challenges, spurred a digital transformation. COVID-19 shined a light on the sector's shortcomings, and the businesses that acted quickly to provide future-proof technologies have reaped the rewards. With home working and the need for simple and effective digital banking driving innovation, the digital revolution is far from over.

Banks' ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment while maintaining top-class customer relations and bolstering their own financial footing will be crucial in the years to come. The firms that have mastered these challenges and continued to improve their standing amidst the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic make up the recipients of the World Finance Banking Awards 2021.

