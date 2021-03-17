Winnebago Industries Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - Get Report, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 17, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 28, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021.

About Winnebago Industries Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - Get Report is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net . Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net