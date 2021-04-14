Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders.

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share represents an increase of $0.20 from its previous dividend rate. The cash dividend will be paid June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 12, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At March 27, 2021, there were 1,264 franchises in operation under the brands Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 32 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005647/en/