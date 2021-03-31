Winmark Brands Announces Territory Expansion In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark, The Resale Company™, announced today that the Sheboygan, Wisc. market is now open and available for new Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Play It Again Sports® and Style Encore® franchise locations. Each of the Winmark brands have set the bar high in terms of industry standards to become the most dependable choice as consumers are continuously looking for high-quality, affordable, used retail resale shopping options.

Once Upon a Child, the largest children's resale franchise in North America, specializes in reselling gently-used kid's clothes, shoes, toys, furniture and baby gear. With a focus on being fashion savvy and shopping smart, Plato's Closet specializes in clothing and accessories for teens and twenty-somethings. The hip, trendy clothing store buys and sells guys' and girls' gently-used, brand-name clothing and accessories, including shoes, belts, purses, and jewelry, among other items.

A favorite for families, Play it Again Sports buys and sells quality-used sports and fitness equipment - including football equipment, baseball gloves and bats, hockey gear, golf clubs, soccer, lacrosse equipment, motorized treadmills, elliptical and bikes, benches and weights, and more. Designed by women, for women, Style Encore is a unique national resale chain that specializes in clothing and accessories. The fresh, trendy store buys and sells gently-used, clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories, among other items.

"While the past year has been challenging for many retail brands, Winmark's resale retail franchise brands saw growth and with our expansion of franchise opportunities in Sheboygan, Wisc., we expect that growth to continue," said Renae Gaudette, President, Franchising, Winmark Brands. "We continually review potential markets for future expansion of all Winmark brands and are looking forward to adding additional markets to our portfolio."

Current and new franchisees interested in opening stores in the Sheboygan area are encouraged to submit an application here.

About Winmark Corporation Winmark Corporation, based in Minneapolis, MN, creates, supports and finances business. Specializing in franchising, Winmark is the franchisor of the industry-leading resale brands Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round® that buy, sell and trade gently used products. Additionally, the company operates Winmark Franchise Partners®, Winmark Capital® and Wirth Business Credit®. As of December 26, 2020, there were 1,264 franchises in operation under the brands Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 30 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open and over 2,000 territories are currently available for development in the United States and Canada. For more information visit http://www.winmarkfranchises.com/.

