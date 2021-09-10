Wingstop Announces Expanded Role For President Of International Nicolas Boudet

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING), the leading technology-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, announced an expanded role for Nicolas Boudet to SVP of Global Development in addition to his current...

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING), the leading technology-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, announced an expanded role for Nicolas Boudet to SVP of Global Development in addition to his current role, President of International.

"Since joining in 2018, Nicolas has made a profound impact on Wingstop's international footprint, pioneering the UK market and laying incredible groundwork for global growth," said Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "Nicolas' strong background in development at leading brands will help catapult Wingstop to achieve our stated vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

In addition to launching Wingstop in the UK, Nicolas' leadership within the market included Wingstop's first foray into ghost kitchens - a strategy the brand continues to replicate in the US. He also helped oversee the extension of Wingstop Mexico's development agreement, which will double the current market presence and result in 200 restaurants by 2028, as well as the brand's entrance into the Canadian market slated to occur early 2022.

Prior to joining Wingstop, Nicolas served as the Group President of International for FOCUS Brands and previously served as Chief Development Officer, Head of Franchising for Taco Bell US as well as Chief Development Officer, Latin America and Caribbean for Yum! Brands. His impressive accomplishments and roles across a variety of QSR brands have poised him as a respected leader both in the international and development space.

About WingstopFounded in 1994 and headquartered in Addison, TX, Wingstop Inc. (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report operates and franchises over 1,600 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is composed of independent franchisees, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,624 as of June 26, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop opened 45 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 2.1%. During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop generated 64.5% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is the Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact Megan Sprague 972-331-9155 Media@wingstop.com

Investor Contact Susana Arevalo 972-331-8484 IR@wingstop.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-announces-expanded-role-for-president-of-international-nicolas-boudet-301373289.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.