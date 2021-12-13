Wings & Rings Selects ArrowStream's Supply Chain Intelligence Solution To Address Supply Chain Disruptions And Accelerate Growth Strategy

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading end-to-end supply chain management platform for the foodservice industry, welcomes Wings & Rings to its network of over 250 chain restaurant operators; 1,700 DC locations; and 9,500 foodservice suppliers.

Based in Loveland, OH, Wings & Rings is a club-level sports restaurant and bar that offers a menu of buffalo wings, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. The company has a presence that spans the Midwest with 64 locations.

In October, they opened their first Mexico location with additional expansion planned both domestically and internationally in 2022. With international expansion, it also increases the supply chain complexity with additional resources required. ArrowStream's solution will proactively address the most pressing threats in their supply chain by centralizing and identifying supply issues, inventory disruptions, contract price discrepancies, and product incident issues. By utilizing this software, supply chain teams become more proactive and adaptable in keeping up with the changing nature of their environments.

Phil Altieri, Vice President of Purchasing, said "the current foodservice landscape is here to stay, and [we] know ArrowStream can help us be proactive instead of reactive, which will result in the strengthening of our Domestic and International supply chain. This partnership also helps us put a process in place for the future while adding internal bench strength to our existing supply chain operations team."

Altieri continued that it "was clear that investing in data visibility technology enables us to drive our business strategy based on information. And the fact that ArrowStream's [technology] ties it all together with market commodity reporting helps us stay ahead of the market fluctuations and supply so we can continue to offer our customers the highest quality ingredients."

ArrowStream's single, integrated platform for data visibility and supply chain management allows the Wings & Rings team to proactively monitor inventory levels and supply risks; reduce supply chain costs, improve communication with their distributors and suppliers, and protect their brands' quality.

"It's great to have Wings & Rings recognize the value of deploying our products," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Revenue Officer at ArrowStream. "This is an innovative and growing restaurant brand that understands how critical information is in today's fluid, more complex and abnormal supply chain. Having clean, normalized data in a guided exception-based solution is not a nice-to-have anymore--it is a must-have due to the supply challenges our customers face today. Every customer is looking for an edge to grow, stay nimble, and drive profitability. ArrowStream enables this through automating the supply data chain."

Wings & Rings is among a growing network of operator customers including Arby's Purchasing Co-operative (ARCOP), Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, MOD Pizza, Krispy Krunchy Chicken and FOCUS Brands, among others. ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry and also provide its restaurant customers help in finding new partnership opportunities and saving costs through strategic sourcing, as well as maintaining supply chain quality compliance and avoiding food safety issues.

For restaurant chain operators who want to learn more, contact ArrowStream's expert team .

About ArrowStreamArrowStream, the leading end-to-end supply chain management platform for the foodservice industry, helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves thousands of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single integrated network of applications and industry data, providing unmatched levels of transparency, control and actionable insight to protect their clients' brands, mitigate risks and optimize profitability. For more information, visit www.arrowstream.com .

Media Contact: Kate HubbardArrowStream, Inc. khubbard@arrowstream.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wings--rings-selects-arrowstreams-supply-chain-intelligence-solution-to-address-supply-chain-disruptions-and-accelerate-growth-strategy-301443131.html

SOURCE ArrowStream