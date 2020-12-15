Wing & Barrel Ranch Memberships Finalize As Stunning Multiuse Clubhouse Nears Completion

The Old West meets the New in the timeless traditions found at this ultimate private sporting club for families located in Northern California's Wine Country

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing & Barrel Ranch — Wine Country's premier members-only sporting club for discerning outdoor, food, and wine enthusiasts — today announced today that, with its clubhouse construction nearly completed and a limited number of member spots remaining, guests who choose membership before Dec. 31, 2020 will additionally receive an exclusive and generous yearlong dining stipend in addition to the other benefits the Ranch offers.

With menus supervised by James Beard Award-winning Chef Charlie Palmer and executed onsite by Chef Vicky Acosta, most recently Chef de Cuisine of The Grill at Meadowood, Wing & Barrel Ranch's dining program is rivaled only by its wine offerings. Guests who apply for and complete membership before day's end on Thursday, Dec. 31, will receive a complimentary monthly stipend of $250 towards onsite food and beverages for all of 2021.

Featuring a world-class Sporting Clays Course designed by master shooter Chris Bathaand an architect-designed new clubhouse from architect Michael Guthrie of MG & Co. with an interior design by Napa's Shawback Design that marries hunting traditions with modern art and whimsy, Wing & Barrel Ranch offers a unique opportunity for an elite cadre of sportsmen, women, and their families to immerse themselves in the luxurious outdoor experience that embodies the Wine Country lifestyle.

On a superb parcel totaling nearly 1,000 acres, amenities include seasonal upland bird hunting, year-round sporting clays, an outdoor shooting range, an indoor handgun range, a fully stocked 1.5 acre fishing pond, custom-designed bocce courts, and outdoor archery as well as such refined amenities as winemaker dinners with Vintner Members, private fine dining, onsite store, dog training and boarding, an exclusive cigar program, and private wine storage, among other offerings.

A kids' summer camp program, speaker series, live music slate, and cooking classes are among the family-friendly features planned for the Ranch. A Wing & Barrel Ranch membership is similar to other private clubs in that it is non-equity, inheritable, and transferable.

"I have always intended this to be a place where families can gather to make special memories together," says Wing & Barrel Ranch co-founder and CEO Darius Anderson. "I expect that those who live locally will visit as often as they would a swim club or golf course. Those traveling to Sonoma will have exceptional experiences that will truly last a lifetime. That's why it's so important to me that the membership be inheritable. I look forward to welcoming generations of families to this remarkable property."

Wing & Barrel Ranch distinguishes itself with an array of exceptional opportunities for the ultimate outdoor sporting lifestyle, including an exclusive partnership with fine gunmakers Beretta and Purdey, access to some of the top gun fitters and instructors in the world, casual acquaintance with a coterie of renowned winemakers from the region's finest wineries, and the unique "Shells + Chardonnay" group which focuses on women's shooting activities in a comfortable and confident atmosphere.

The new Clubhouse at Wing & Barrel Ranch serves as the heart of all member activities and as a gathering place for family and friends. Limited memberships remain and are expected to sell out quickly. For more information, please visit wingandbarrelranch.com/membership . Darius Anderson is available for interview.

About Wing & Barrel RanchWing & Barrel Ranch was founded in 2013, with improvements to the facility lasting through 2016. In June 2019, an additional phase of development began with the building of a formidable clubhouse, complete with the Trap Bar, an elegant dining room, premiere shooters' pro shop, private meeting rooms, locker facilities, enclosed cigar room, and an expansive deck overlooking Sonoma Creek. The property consists of nearly one thousand acres of agricultural land in Sonoma, and is located off of Highway 37. wingandbarrelranch.com . Hi-res press images are available here .

