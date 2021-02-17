WineBid Appoints Marty Sparks As Director Of Engineering To Accelerate Innovations In Online Wine Auctions And Ecommerce

New leader brings deep experience in ecommerce and logistics as well as a passion for wine

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WineBid, the premier global online auction for fine and rare wine, welcomes Marty Sparks as Director of Engineering.

"We're very excited to bring Marty on board to lead WineBid's engineering team in our next stage of growth," said WineBid CEO Russ Mann. "Marty's experience is like a great wine pairing. He led large technical and analytics teams through high growth at ecommerce giant Zulily, and led technology groups at global logistics leader Expeditors as they expanded. In addition, Marty is personally passionate about wine, and blogs about Washington wines in comparison to those of France and Spain."

Established in 1996, WineBid is the original digital native online auction site for fine and vintage wines. The company has continued to set the standard for the most innovative online wine shopping experience with recent launches of advanced storage and shipping functionality, wine pricing data analysis and 360BottleShots.

Sparks said he is looking forward to helping WineBid achieve aggressive growth goals, supporting that effort from the technology side and leading his new team to success. "It takes three ingredients: customers, team and technology" he said. "Focusing on the intersection of customer goals and demands, teamwork, individual growth and exciting new technologies and innovation, that is where the magic happens."

As a software engineering manager at Zulily, Sparks was responsible for both purchasing analytics and warehouse management platforms that determine the optimal placement of inventory. Before that, he spent 21 years at Expeditors where he supervised a team of 60 that managed inventory through the supply chain. He graduated from Seattle University's executive leadership certificate program and earned his business administration and management degree from University of Puget Sound.

A decade ago, Sparks began blogging about wine at luchavino.blogspot.com . His stories incorporate a unique angle. Sparks picks wines from around the world based on locations where professional cyclists are racing and compares them to Washington vintages.

"My Lucha Vino wine blog has given me the opportunity to explore many of the world's greatest wine regions without ever leaving my home," Sparks said. "The wines from Europe, South America and Australia have proven to be excellent competitors when challenging Washington wine."

About WineBid: Founded in 1996, WineBid is the premier online global auction and one of the most trusted sources for fine and rare wines worldwide. WineBid is based in Seattle, WA, with operations in Napa, CA. For more information, visit www.winebid.com or call (888) 638-8968.

