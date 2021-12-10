Wine, Winery Equipment Among Inventory Set For December 20 Auction

GILROY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrels and tanks of wine, along with practically everything used for bottling, will sell in a live-only auction on December 20, with Thomas Hayward Auctioneers conducting the auction.

"This is an excellent opportunity for other wineries, distillers or brewers to obtain production equipment to expand their operations, or to obtain wine in bottles, barrels and tanks for resale," said Thomas Hayward, principal auctioneer of the auction company.

The auction includes assets from Jason-Stephens winery, and will be conducted at the company's former headquarters at 6500 Brem Lane, Gilroy, California.

Items being sold include approximately 2,786 cases of bottled wine, 412 full barrels of wine, 21,011 gallons of bulk wine in tanks, and 86 wine barrels.

Equipment being sold includes forklifts, a chiller, steamer, kegs, stainless steel refrigerator, winemaking supplies, kegerator, tool shed, bottling supplies, empty tanks and other items, according to Hayward. Also selling are items from the tasting room, including decor, tables and chairs.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at 6500 Brem Lane, Gilroy, in Santa Clara, California. Individuals seeking information about the auction may call 888-255-7633.

The sale of bulk or bottled wine is restricted to bonded wineries, and bidders for wine goods will be required to show proof of current bond status.

For more information: Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

