Wine Forward Spritzer Launches From Award-winning Line 39 Wines

LARKSPUR, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning premium California wine brand, Line 39 , announces the first varietal-based wine spritzer with Line 39 Spritzers (SRP $12.99/4pk). Launching in the better-for-you category Line 39 Spritzers are only 100 calories with 5% alcohol and ready to be enjoyed in convenient single-serving 250ml resealable aluminum bottles. Line 39 Spritzers offer a premium wine-based alternative for the avid wine drinker offering the same Line 39 wines consumers know and love, with no added sugar, fewer calories, lower alcohol and a kick of spritz.

"We are witnessing a growing demand for low-calorie, better-for-you options, and as always, our nimble and consumer-forward company is looking to meet that demand, this time with Line 39 Spritzers," comments Christine Moll, Chief Marketing Officer of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, producers of Line 39 wines.

Made with only three ingredients, this new spritzer boasts Line 39 wine, sparkling water, and a hint of natural fruit flavor. Featuring three varietal-based options—Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Pinot Noir—Line 39 includes the same premium varietal wines in its spritzer as enjoyed in its 750ml bottles. In a class of its own, and opting for transparency and quality, the launch of Line 39 Spritzers is led by the sophisticated wine-forward blend. Staying true to each varietal, all fruit flavors have been carefully selected and paired to enhance the wine grape varietal characteristics: Sauvignon Blanc with a hint of lemon, Rosé with a hint of strawberry and Pinot Noir with a hint of black cherry.

"We are excited to offer a new avenue for wine enthusiasts to enjoy wine," comments Line 39 Head Winemaker Steven DeCosta. "Our primary focus was to lean on our existing Line 39 high-quality wines and add a delicious, yet simple twist."

The category of sparkling low alcohol beverages and wine-based cocktails is on the rise, including premium wine-based spritzers, a cousin to the hard seltzer category. According to Nielsen period ending January 23, 2021, the wine-based cocktail category has seen exponential growth, increasing 103.6% compared to average growth the last 52 weeks and has maintained triple digit growth in the last 26 week, 13 week, and four-week time periods.

The trend is here to stay: a June 2020 Drizly survey showed 60% of spritzer/seltzer consumers are interested in trying new brands. Over 20% of the category is considered 'New Items'. Consumers are looking for line extensions of wines they already love with 88% interested in wine brand spritzers and 82% willing to pay a premium for a varietal-specific offering.

As a widely recognized wine brand with continued growth and momentum, Line 39 has received "Best Buy" awards from Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2020 for all nine of its nationally distributed varieties and is now a top 100 wine brand. Line 39 grew at a 29% increase with 600,000 cases shipped over 12 months per Nielsen period ending October 31, 2020.

