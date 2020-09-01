Wine Country Gift Baskets® Spirit Of Giving Scholarship's 2020 Winners

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Wine Country Gift Baskets® provides annual scholarships directly to three well-deserving students displaying the spirit of giving. The Wine Country Gift Baskets Spirit of Giving Scholarship is our way of encouraging acts of kindness, service and giving so they remain an important part of our future. Out of well over 2000 submissions this year, we chose K. Tatro from Michigan, A. G. Cespedes from Florida, and T. Nolan from Texas as our three 2020 scholarship winners. Each applicant submitted an essay specifically about how they:

Have advanced the spirit of giving in their community or abroad either through service or in giving. Have had the spirit of giving affect them personally. See ways that their college or post-secondary education will allow them to be of service to others or give to others.

K. Tatro's essay spoke about her local work in and around the Detroit area volunteering to help bring food to people that need it and plans to use her scholarship to help with the fees associated with getting her Paramedic Associates Degree to further her career as a fire fighter AEMT for the Green Oak Township. She has been accepted and will be attending Schoolcraft College in Lavonia, MI.

A.G. Cespedes' essay spoke about her first experience with community service volunteerism, how that changed her perception and drove her to extend the volunteer programs she was involved in throughout the Miami, FL area. She is already planning on continuing her dedication to community service while attending Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where she will be attending to further her education.

T. Nolan's essay spoke about his love of origami and how, through a fateful decision to volunteer for a group known as Paper for Water which was founded to help fund clean water solutions throughout the world in areas where access to clean water is unavailable. The organization uses origami art projects and installations to drive donations which fit perfectly with his long-embraced hobby. He plans to stay involved in the charity while attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX.

Wine Country Gift Baskets® is proud of all of our scholarship winners and applicants. The company's sincere hope is that everyone, not just the winners will continue with the Spirit of Giving throughout their lives and that this spirit will be shared with other through their ongoing actions and positive behaviors. To all those that volunteer and give through community service, Wine Country Gift Baskets® thanks you.

Wine Country Gift Baskets® has been building and selling value-priced, quality gift baskets for individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. Over those 30+ years in the gourmet gifting business, we revolutionized the gift basket market by working to perfect what is now known simply, but affectionately, as the ' wine gift basket.' Our business focus has always been on developing gifts that create deeper relationships between people and provide a memorable gifting experience for both the giver and the recipient. This philosophy drives all that we do. We are firm believers that gift giving is not only enjoyable but that the act of giving and receiving gifts makes our interpersonal critical connections richer and provides a more positive emotional state for those around us.

