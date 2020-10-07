Windward Selected By The EU's Maritime Analysis And Operations Centre-Narcotics To Help Combat Illegal Maritime Drug Trade

Windward's Predictive Intelligence solution was chosen by The Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre-Narcotics (MAOC-(N)), a law enforcement initiative by 7 EU member countries, to identify illicit maritime trade carriers prior to their arrival to Europe

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the Predictive Maritime Intelligence company transforming global maritime operations, announced today that it has partnered with The Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre-Narcotics (MAOC (N)), an EU Law Enforcement unit created to respond to the threat of illicit drug trafficking by maritime and air conveyances. Windward's maritime intelligence platform gives MAOC(N) and its member countries a technological edge in Europe's fight against drug trafficking in the Atlantic and Mediterranean maritime domain.

With air traffic down due to COVID-19, drug smugglers are relying heavily on maritime shipping to transport illegal contraband around the world. To track down illicit trafficking before the smuggled goods reach Europe's shores, MAOC(N) is using Windward's advanced maritime intelligence platform to improve the Centre's capabilities to profile and monitor vessels of interest, collaborate globally across borders, as well as to enhance its data and intelligence. MAOC(N) produces sensitive intelligence reports on these activities, and is reliant on accurate, open-source data that is ultimately admissible in a court of law.

European and other global authorities face many challenges when protecting maritime borders, ranging from information overload, an incomplete picture, fragmented data, and more. Windward bridges this gap by leading a paradigm shift in the global maritime industry from reactive decisions to Predictive Intelligence. By providing a comprehensive, real-time view of the maritime ecosystem that is easily integrated into existing sources, systems, and workflows, Windward enables authorities to gain control over their shores.

"Windward's maritime Predictive Intelligence solution is powerful, highly accurate, and has become an integral component in our fight against drug smuggling throughout Europe," said Michael O'Sullivan, Executive Director of MAOC(N). "We are using Windwards' AI platform to monitor illicit maritime activity and the AIS data has proven to be of the highest quality. Combined with our existing analytics we have significant visibility into the broader maritime landscape, enabling MAOC(N) to collaborate globally and across borders."

Windward's Predictive Intelligence is powered by MAIA™ (Maritime Artificial Intelligence Analytics) and is based on 300 behavioral analytics models and over 10 billion data points collected over the span of 8 years, giving authorities the power to make smarter decisions, faster. Relying on thousands of case studies and a vast array of parameters including vessel routes, speeds, and unusual changes in course, MAIA™️ analyzes existing behaviors to predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities. Windward's solution is the new global standard in maritime control, enabling government bodies to protect their borders, national interests, and citizens by minimizing illicit activities.

"We are proud that MAOC(N) selected Windward's Predictive Intelligence solution to help them in the fight against illegal drug trade," said Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward. " Europe has over 65,000 kilometers of coastline, a huge door for potential smugglers, sanction breakers, and illegal traders to enter. Using Windward's technology, MAOC(N) and other authorities can now have a clear view of global maritime trade and obtain real-time intelligence into which vessels are deemed safe and which are likely to be involved in illegal activities."

About Windward Windward aims to digitalize the maritime ecosystem and help organizations achieve business and operational readiness through Future Forward decisions™. Windward's Predictive Intelligence solution fuses AI, big data, and maritime expertise to enable clients and partners to understand the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

About MAOC MAOC (N) is an operational platform which was established by seven European countries ( Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom) with the aim of providing support to international and multilateral cooperation to suppress illicit drug trafficking by sea and by air.

