Windward Appoints Didier Valet To Board Of Directors

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced today the appointment of Didier Valet, President of Xanthe Conseil, as its newest board member. Valet brings with him vast experience in the financial sector and a successful track record of transforming and growing franchises while leveraging new technologies that will help steer Windward through a pivotal stage of growth.

As President and Founder of Xanthe Conseil, Valet advises leading players in the financial services industry and start-ups including CVC Capital Partners, Bain & Company, BlackFin Capital Partners, and others. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société Générale Group where he worked for over 18 years in several capacities including Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions and Chief Financial Officer. Valet has extensive expertise with digital transformation in the banking sector as well as helping large companies implement emerging technologies. Valet is also Chairman of the Board of April Group and Member of the Board of Groupe Lucien Barriere, FOR-BZH, and Institut Louis Bachelier.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Windward at such an important juncture in both the company's strategic growth and in the digital transformation of the financial industry, as banks are forced to deal with the challenges of increasing regulatory policies," said Didier. "In my role as board member, I look forward to helping Windward empower financial institutions by enhancing operational performance for screening, investigating, and auditing transactions for the 90% of global trade which occurs on the ocean."

Windward's Maritime AI solution is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, enabling its clients to employ dynamic risk profiling. Windward empowers its clients across the finance, shipping, energy sectors, and beyond to integrate the latest automated risk-based compliance solutions to efficiently comply with increasing sanctions regulations.

"Demand for our intelligence platform has grown dramatically, spanning both new markets and new territories," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "In the past year alone, we have expanded our user base by 450% and partnered with several financial institutions, including Danske Bank. I am thrilled to welcome Didier to the Windward board to support our rapid expansion and contribute to our mission of bringing Predictive Intelligence to all stakeholders in the global maritime ecosystem."

About Windward

Windward is the leading Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information visit: https://wnwd.com/ .

