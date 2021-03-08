Windstream Enterprise Named Service Provider Of The Year At Mitel's Global Partner Awards 2021 Ceremony

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, today announced that it was named Service Provider of the Year for the Americas region during Mitel's 2021 Global Provider Awards Ceremony.

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, today announced that it was named Service Provider of the Year for the Americas region during Mitel's 2021 Global Provider Awards Ceremony. The annual awards program, held at the Mitel Next partner conference, recognized Windstream Enterprise for its dedication to providing solutions that customers rely on to communicate, collaborate, and power productivity.

"Windstream Enterprise has demonstrated outstanding performance in guiding customers through the challenges of the past year as organizations looked to mitigate the workplace changes driven by the pandemic and modernize their communications and collaboration capabilities," said Scott Peterson, chief revenue officer at Mitel. "Mitel fundamentally believes that going to market with our partners is key to delivering the best customer experience. This award reflects the value Windstream Enterprise brings to the table and the commitment they've made to helping customers choose the right cloud or on-premise solution to not only meet today's business needs, but easily evolve to support new and future ways of working."

Windstream Enterprise and Mitel have enjoyed more than 17 years of partnership to deliver best-in-class voice communication services. Windstream Enterprise's private cloud-hosted solutions include the following Mitel applications: Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC), Omnichannel Contact Center, Call Recording, Interactive Voice Response, Workforce Scheduling/Management and more. Windstream Enterprise's applications, powered by Mitel, are designed with a high degree of integration across applications and support both office-based and work-at-home employees with a consistent user experience.

More recent solutions have been added to the portfolio, including applications which leverage Mitel's industry-leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to deliver an advanced customer experience (CX) with artificial intelligence (AI) that understands customer intent, redefining the possibilities of AI-powered conversation. Windstream Enterprise has also partnered with Mitel to deliver Revolution, a mass notification solution for a wide variety of customers' emergency and non-critical communications needs.

"It's an honor to be named Mitel's Service Partner of the Year," said Austin Herrington, vice president of product marketing for Windstream Enterprise. "Mitel has always been a reliable, faithful and innovative technology partner that works with us to respond to customer challenges at each stage of their journey. We are proud to collaborate with such a premier technology leader for such a wide portfolio of solutions."

