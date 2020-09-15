Windstream Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is among the top five companies with over $5 billion in annual revenue in the 2021 Military Friendly ® Employer List.

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is among the top five companies with over $5 billion in annual revenue in the 2021 Military Friendly ® Employer List. This is Windstream's fourth consecutive year in the list's top ten.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly ® Companies survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"We're enormously proud to be among the top five companies in the 2021 Military Friendly ® Employers List," said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer for Windstream. "We make a concerted effort to recruit and retain veterans because they are people of high character who have valuable skills. They serve throughout our company and make a positive difference for our customers every day."

Windstream will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly ® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

The Military Friendly ® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at https://www.viqtory.com/.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 169,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

