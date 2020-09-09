Windsor Advantage Completes SOC I Type II Compliance Audit

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Advantage, LLC , a leading lender service provider to lenders participating in Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs, has successfully completed its 10 th consecutive year of comprehensive Service Organization Control (SOC I Type II) auditing. A milestone in compliance, the SOC I Type II audit opinion of Plante Moran (covering the 12 months ended June 30, 2020) reassures client lenders who choose Windsor to facilitate their participation in the SBA 7(a) and USDA loan programs.

"Successfully completing the SOC I Type II audit reflects our continued dedication to designing and following the internal controls necessary to ensure our clients receive the highest level of security and service in a continuously evolving compliance environment," said CEO Mike Breckheimer.

This more stringent certification involves an assessment of Windsor's corporate-wide policies and procedures related to handling client data and addresses the design and implementation of all critical controls. The Type II audit also measures the security of Windsor's information technology. Most importantly, this more thorough audit assures clients that Windsor Advantage not only has the appropriate policies and procedures in place but that these same operate effectively in practice.

"The security and confidentiality of client information is the number one priority of Windsor Advantage. Each of our processes are implemented with a focus on maintaining the integrity of our client's the data," said Breckheimer. " Windsor Advantage is uniquely qualified to provide lenders with a comprehensive solution to SBA lending and USDA lending. We take pride in the fact at Windsor is a company with extensive experience, cutting-edge systems and deep relationships, all delivered within an environment that has been audited by large CPA firms specializing in audits of internal controls."

About Plante Moran

Plante Moran is one of the nation's largest public accounting and business advisory firms, providing clients with financial, human capital, operations, strategy, technology, and family wealth management services. Plante Moran, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, has been recognized by a number of organizations, including FORTUNE magazine, as one of the country's best places to work. For more information please visit www.plantemoran.com.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage provides banks, credit unions and CDFIs with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.

Since 2010, Windsor has processed more than $2.6 billion in government guaranteed loans and currently services a portfolio in excess of $1.7 billion (as of December 31, 2019) for over 90 lenders nationwide. With more than 150 years of cumulative SBA lending experience, cutting edge technology, rigid controls and consistent processes, Windsor is uniquely qualified to assist any size lender with implementing a thoughtful and profitable government guaranteed lending initiative.

The company is based in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, call 317.602.6648 or visit www.WindsorAdvantage.com.

