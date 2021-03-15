WindESCo Selected To Present At The 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum

One of 40 Cleantech startups selected globally, WindESCo will present its iAEP Solutions to potential investors and other Cleantech industry stakeholders.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindESCo , the pioneer in wind energy optimization, has been selected to present WeBoost, its SaaS-based AEP improvement solution, to investors and industry representatives at the 2021 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF) held virtually on April 20-22, 2021. The IGF, celebrating its 26 th anniversary, is hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). It is one of the nation's premier events for cleantech entrepreneurs and other industry experts. WindESCo was selected from a field of more than 150 entrepreneurs following an extensive selection process.

WindESCo helps its customers improve the performance of wind turbines through high-resolution data and proprietary analytics. Its software solutions find anomalies at wind farms, provide insights to fix them, and measures the results, unlocking hidden value of wind plants.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by NREL to participate in the IGF program," said Blair Heavey, CEO at WindESCo. "The WindESCo team has created unique solutions that provide significant value to wind plant operators and investors by improving AEP on existing assets. Our unique ability is to find and fix assets that yield increased AEP. We are at a pivotal time of growth in our business, with increased interest in our solutions from prospective customers. The acknowledgement by NREL is validating of the work we've done and the vision we've put forward."

More than 600 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year's IGF. Among them will be 40 of the world's most promising start-up companies, including WindESCo, which will be presenting their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts. In addition, the companies will compete for the 2021 outstanding venture awards.

"We're facing global pressures to reduce negative climate impacts and ensure clean water, clean air, and sustainable energy and food systems" said IGF Program Manager Sheila Ebbitt. "We received applications from around the world and across technology sectors. It was a challenge for our investor selection committee to narrow the selection down to the top 40 startups."

For more information and a complete list of IGF presenting companies, please visit https://www.nrelforum.com/.

About WindESCo, Inc.

WindESCo is the leading renewable energy performance analytics company. The company's mission is to maximize the performance of its customers' assets, ensuring every renewable asset achieves its optimum energy production and reliability. WindESCo has successfully combined wind domain expertise and AI, with the goal of partnering with wind plant owners to increase their plant output. Additional information about WindESCo can be found at www.windesco.com

