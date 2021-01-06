WindESCo's WeBoost Platform Increases Annual Output By $3,000 Per Megawatts For Longroad Energy's 145 Megawatts Acquired Wind Plant

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longroad Energy Holdings (Longroad), a US-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, has increased its annual energy production (AEP) by 2.5% using the WindESCo WeBoost AEP optimization platform. Longroad chose WindESCo , a pioneer in renewable energy optimization, to provide insight and actionable analytics to better optimize its wind assets.

Longroad has been using WindESCo's yaw alignment technology since April 2018 and expanded its relationship with the company to leverage the complete WeBoost platform, as well as increase AEP at newly acquired farms.

"We've expanded our wind projects with WindESCo based on the success we have been having using this innovative and advanced technology," says Jeremy Law, Vice President of Asset Management for Longroad. "WeBoost provides us not only with real-time insights on identifying how our wind farm is performing but also tells us what underlying issues we need to fix to unlock the hidden value which we could not do before. The insights have allowed us to get more out of our recently acquired wind assets."

WindESCo WeBoost combines advanced analytics, proprietary algorithms, and domain expertise to identify, fix, and optimize hidden wind turbine potential. Using a combination of engineering, machine learning and experience models applied to SCADA data, WeBoost increases turbine output by detecting specific turbine underperformance and provides recommendations and specific actions to fix inefficiencies to continually optimize a wind farm's maximum output.

"The majority of wind plants are not meeting their AEP contractual commitments," said Mo Dua, WindESCo's Founder. "By applying WindESCo's yaw alignment technology we move our customers towards their AEP contractual commitments and meeting their expectations. We are excited to continue to work with Longroad to find, fix, measure and repeat a process to generate more AEP as their trusted third-party partner."

About Longroad Energy Holdings, LLCLongroad Energy Holdings, LLC is focused on renewable energy project development, operating assets, and services. Today, Longroad owns over 1.4 GW of operational and under construction wind and solar projects across the United States. Its services affiliate, Longroad Energy Services, operates and manages 2.9 GW in total comprised of these projects plus 1.5 GW of wind and solar projects on behalf of third parties. Longroad is owned by the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Infratil Limited, and Longroad's management team.

About WindESCo, Inc.Using patented technology, analytics, and deep domain expertise, WindESCo partners with renewable energy operators to increase AEP up to 7% by unlocking the wind's hidden value. WeBoost identifies undetected underperformance , fixes turbines to capture that value, and measures the increase in output. With customers in Asia, Europe, and North America, WindESCo is leading the way to connected renewable energy plants that continuously unlock value by assessing and auto-optimizing wind plants for maximum energy production. The Company is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seville, Spain, and Mumbai, India. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.windesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

