Wind Farm Wind Wall 1 Successfully Completed And Delivered To Cubico

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 18 th, 2021 Eolus has completed the construction of the repower of wind farm Wind Wall 1 located near Tehachapi, California, USA.

Eolus has completed the construction of the repower of wind farm Wind Wall 1 located near Tehachapi, California, USA. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and Cubico regarding the establishment of the wind farm comprising 46.5 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.

In October 2020, Wind Wall Development LLC, fully owned by Eolus subsidiary Eolus North America, Inc., signed an agreement with Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico) regarding the sale of Wind Wall 1 comprising 13 wind turbines of the model Vestas126, of which 11 have a capacity of 3.6 MW and 2 have a capacity of 3.45 MW. All conditions for the completion of the transaction regarding the wind farm have been fulfilled and payment has occurred.

Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farm on a long-term basis.

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15Hans-Christian Schulze, Country Manager, +1 858 336 00 67Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction. Eolus Vind AB has 41 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

