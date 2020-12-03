WinCo Foods Partners With Afresh Technologies To Reduce Food Waste And Drive Profits Chain-Wide

SAN FRANCISCO and BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afresh, the artificial intelligence-powered fresh replenishment platform, and WinCo Foods announced a partnership today in which WinCo Foods is implementing Afresh's software across their entire...

SAN FRANCISCO and BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afresh, the artificial intelligence-powered fresh replenishment platform, and WinCo Foods announced a partnership today in which WinCo Foods is implementing Afresh's software across their entire chain of grocery stores. In the partnership, WinCo Foods will use Afresh in produce departments to reduce food waste, optimize produce inventory, place orders, and boost profitability.

Afresh will help WinCo Foods deliver on important promises to both shoppers and employees. For shoppers, Afresh gives WinCo Foods a new way to ensure that the produce they need is in-stock and offered at the lowest possible price. For employees, Afresh makes it easier for produce managers to stay on top of inventory and ordering needs. Afresh also helps optimize financials which, as one of the country's largest employee-owned companies, translates directly to more money earned for each employee shareholder.

"Within the grocery industry, WinCo Foods is renowned for its operational excellence and low price leadership, driven by a strong employee-owner model. We're honored to partner with such a stellar organization to even further improve fresh operations and profitability while providing fresher food to WinCo Foods shoppers," said Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh. "We're also excited that this 50-city partnership with WinCo Foods advances our mission to increase access to fresh, healthy foods while reducing food waste."

About Afresh ® TechnologiesAfresh Technologies develops A.I.-powered solutions that optimize merchandising, ordering, and operations for all fresh departments. Afresh significantly reduces food waste, improves its partners' profitability, and makes fresher, healthier food more accessible to all. One-third of all food is thrown away each year, and Afresh is addressing the enormous problems of waste and environmental impact while helping grocers avoid expensive losses. Afresh is a Series A startup based in San Francisco that was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com.

About WinCo FoodsWinCo Foods is the supermarket low-price leader, operating 129 stores in 10 states.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winco-foods-partners-with-afresh-technologies-to-reduce-food-waste-and-drive-profits-chain-wide-301185845.html

SOURCE Afresh Technologies