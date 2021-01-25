Winchester Holding Group OTCPK: WCHS To Acquire Revenue-Producing Company

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS ("the Group") today announced to acquire profitable company named Trinity Automotive Industrial Limited ("the Trinity") with USD$20Million in annual revenue.

On 15 th January 2021, the Company signed the contract to complete the merger and reorganization. According to the agreement, 100% shares of the Trinity shall be exchange for common stock of the Group. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to the Group generated approximately 7 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in next fiscal year ending December 2021.

About Acquired the Trinity

The Trinity is incorporated in Hong Kong since 2006 May 23 rd. The Trinity is focused in high profile motor vehicles trading business in Hong Kong and Macau. The Trinity recently signed the re-seller agreement with related company. In which the related company is holding the Import and Distributed Agreement from FCA Italy S.p.A..

For more information please contact:Mr. KH ChanEmail: kh.chan@hotmail.com+852-69927100