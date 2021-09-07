Winchester Holding Group Expected To Generate HKD$20 Million In Revenue This Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK: WCHS) today announced the company expects to make HKD$20 Million in revenue end of this year from reselling luxury vehicles to potential customers.

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK: WCHS) today announced the company expects to make HKD$20 Million in revenue end of this year from reselling luxury vehicles to potential customers.

The company has made the purchase agreement with Ken Okyuyama Design Co., Ltd, four of the latest model Ken Okuyama Kode 57 and Kode 59. One of the vehicles will arrive Hong Kong on mid-October while the rest scheduled arrival on end of this year.

WCHS also expects to sell the vehicles by the end of this year and make HKD$20 million in revenue for the year ended 31 st December 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis release contains forward-statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winchester-holding-group-expected-to-generate-hkd20-million-in-revenue-this-year-301370016.html

SOURCE Winchester Holding Group