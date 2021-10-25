Winchell Financial Group Launches With LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor David Winchell has joined LPL Financial to launch his new practice, Winchell Financial Group. He is joining through affiliation with LPL's Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model. Winchell reported having served approximately $265 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from UBS Financial Services.

Based in Las Vegas, Winchell has more than 25 years of industry experience, offering wealth management advice and solutions to high-net-worth individuals, business owners, entertainment professionals and athletes. Winchell makes a point to form personal connections and be an advocate for each client. "We are a relationship-based practice and take a full-service approach that covers wealth management, financial planning, retirement and income planning, and brokerage services. We work with our clients to help protect, manage, grow and transfer wealth, but our main goal is to help them have the quality of life they want," said Winchell, who is joined by Client Service and Operations Manager Angie Tomassetti-Ferrin.

After spending his entire career in bank and wirehouse firms, Winchell recognized the need for a change as he planned for the next chapter of his business. "I found a growing disconnect between how other firms are set up and my promise to deliver custom, independent personal wealth management advice and service to my clients," he said. "It was important for me to partner with a firm where I have more choices and can provide objective advice in a platform where there are no proprietary products or internal competition divisions."

Winchell's extensive due diligence and research led him to LPL Strategic Wealth Services. "I looked at every model at multiple firms, but LPL stood out for its high standards, innovative technology and mission to take care of its advisors so they can take care of their clients," he said. "My research process was very thorough, and when I was introduced to the SWS model, there was no question this was the right fit."

In addition to having access to LPL's integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources needed to run a thriving practice, advisors who join SWS also receive an additional layer of ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. From the very beginning, SWS bridges the transition to independence by providing dedicated launch support, including real estate build-out, brand development, technology setup and HR services. After the transition, the value of the SWS model shifts to the ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

"The added layer of support from the SWS team is invaluable. My clients will always be my top priority, and this move will enable me to continue delivering a high level of service, while also being an entrepreneur and independent business owner," Winchell said.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, "We congratulate David on launching his new independent practice and are proud to welcome him into the LPL community. We are committed to supporting advisors with innovative technology and business solutions to add value to their practice and create differentiated experiences for clients. Our SWS platform and robust resources empower advisors to grow their business on their own term, backed by strategic partners and dedicated support for each step in their journey. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Winchell Financial Group and wish them success as they embark on an exciting new journey."

